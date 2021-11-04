                 

The best of the best at Brass in Concert

The best youth and elite level bands will be providing the brass band entertainment at Sage Gateshead later this month.

Brass IN concert
  The Brass in Concert Championships take place on 20th November

Thursday, 04 November 2021

        

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November — and if you can't make it to Sage Gateshead you can enjoy all the brilliant entertainment from home thanks to the livestream broadcast on the www.wobplay.com recording platform.

There are fantastic bands to enjoy too — from the amazing Youth Brass in Concert contenders to the leading rivals for the most prestigious entertainment contest title in the banding world.

Make sure you don't miss a single note...

Go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Latest News »

National

New roles to fill at National Youth Band

November 4 • Two new roles are looking for two new people to fill them at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Brass IN concert

Alessi

4BR Interview with Joseph Alessi

November 4 • 4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the great New York Philharmonic Orchestra trombone star as he prepares to premiere a work written for him by Philip Sparke with Brass Band of Battle Creek at the huge Midwest Clinic in Chicago in December.

Gala Theatre

2022 North of England judges announced

November 3 • The identity of the adjudicators who will make the all important London and Cheltenham decisions in Durham next year have been revealed.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Deepcar Brass Band

November 3 • Players required in our horn and percussion sections to help us regain 3rd section status. Enquiries invited irrespective of age or experience. We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings in Deepcar Village hall at 7.30 pm under our new MD Gavin Brown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a tenor trombone (position negiotable) to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a front row cornet to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

