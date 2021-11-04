The best of the best at Brass in Concert

The best youth and elite level bands will be providing the brass band entertainment at Sage Gateshead later this month.

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November — and if you can't make it to Sage Gateshead you can enjoy all the brilliant entertainment from home thanks to the livestream broadcast on the www.wobplay.com recording platform.

There are fantastic bands to enjoy too — from the amazing Youth Brass in Concert contenders to the leading rivals for the most prestigious entertainment contest title in the banding world.

Make sure you don't miss a single note...

Go to: www.wobplay.com