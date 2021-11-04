                 

New roles to fill at National Youth Band

Two new roles are looking for two new people to fill them at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Thursday, 04 November 2021

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is looking to employ two new people with the organisation.

Audience Development Manager:



The Audience Development Manager (Salary £32,000 pro rata — part time) will develop and deliver audience development as well as a stakeholder engagement strategy so that the organisation can meet the goals of its strategic plan.

The role will also involve developing strategic communications in order to raise public awareness of the National Youth Band's work, to support its courses and concerts, as well as supporting fund raising for the organisation.

Development Assistant:

The Development Assistant (£21,000 pro rata — part time) will support the management team (across operations management, funding development and audience development) so that the organisation meets its strategic plan.

This is a new role and will suit someone wishing to make a real difference whilst enjoying flexibility in working arrangements.

Both roles report to Chief Executive Officer Mark Bromley.

Find out more

To find out more about both roles and to express an interest go to:

Audience Development Manager:
https://www.charityjob.co.uk/jobs?keywords=National+Youth+Brass+Band&UserHasGrantedBrowserGeoLocationPermission=No&jobId=782937

Development Assistant:
https://www.charityjob.co.uk/jobs?keywords=National+Youth+Brass+Band&UserHasGrantedBrowserGeoLocationPermission=No&jobId=782939

        

