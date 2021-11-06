                 

*
banner

News

Roles to be filled at Brass Bands England

There are volunteer and paid roles to be filled at BBE with opportunities to be part of exciting events and projects.

bbe
  There are a range of exciting opportunities on offer at BBE

Saturday, 06 November 2021

        

Brass Bands England is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to support several important banding events in 2022.

Volunteers will gain the opportunity to attend as well as be part of running significant occasions in the brass banding calendar, as well as benefit from practical event management experience and formal event training.

Range of duties

A spokesperson told 4BR: "They will be asked to fulfil a range of duties such as acting as event runners, stage crew and stewards.

The volunteering programme offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the running of complex, large-scale activities, as well as meet and network with banders from across the UK and Europe."

Initial volunteer positions are available to support the 2022 National Youth Championship in Corby (25th/26th March) and the European Brass Band Festival in Birmingham (29th Apr — 1st May).

Training

Training days will be held in Barnsley and Leicester (volunteers can choose which one to attend) and reasonable travel expenses and accommodation can be provided. Applications should be submitted by 9.00am on Monday 15th November.

Marketing & Communications



BBE's also has a paid vacancy for a new Marketing & Communications Assistant role, which will support the organisation's communications to its membership and with the wider banding community.

The role can be fulfilled remotely or from the BBE offices in Barnsley. Applications are open until 22nd November.

The volunteering programme offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the running of complex, large-scale activities, as well as meet and network with banders from across the UK and EuropeBBE

Brass Band Archive

BBE also continues to welcome those interested in the Brass Band Archive to come and explore the collection whilst preparing for its reopening in 2023.

The spokesperson added: "The archive team is currently part-way through cataloguing the collection and transporting it to its new home in the University of Huddersfield's Heritage Quay, where it will be available to researchers and the general public.

Archive volunteer roles can be carried out on-site in Barnsley or remotely."

More information

Information on all BBE opportunities can be found on the BBE careers and opportunities page. Any questions can be directed to jobs@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sidis

Results: 2021 Siddis Brass

November 6 • Manger claims Siddis title with a Purcell dream of a performance, with division titles going to Sola Brass Band, Tysnes Musikklag, KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars and Norheimsund Musikklag.

Greenfoield

Double celebrations at Greenfield for Whit Friday and Autumn

November 6 • The 100th anniversary of the Whit Friday contest at Greenfield will be marked by a double contest treat this year.

Elgar

Elgar volumes added to wobplay.com platform

November 6 • Two seminal recordings of the music of Edward Elgar have been added to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Mercer and Baker

Mercer & Barker look to make American mark

November 6 • The mouthpiece makers are looking to make an impression on the competitive American market place with their new partnership connection.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

November 6 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and a FRONT ROW CORNET. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Great Barr Brass

November 5 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 2QR on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Glossop Old Band

November 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant).. .

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top