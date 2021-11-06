Roles to be filled at Brass Bands England

There are volunteer and paid roles to be filled at BBE with opportunities to be part of exciting events and projects.

Brass Bands England is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to support several important banding events in 2022.

Volunteers will gain the opportunity to attend as well as be part of running significant occasions in the brass banding calendar, as well as benefit from practical event management experience and formal event training.

Range of duties

A spokesperson told 4BR: "They will be asked to fulfil a range of duties such as acting as event runners, stage crew and stewards.

The volunteering programme offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the running of complex, large-scale activities, as well as meet and network with banders from across the UK and Europe."

Initial volunteer positions are available to support the 2022 National Youth Championship in Corby (25th/26th March) and the European Brass Band Festival in Birmingham (29th Apr — 1st May).

Training

Training days will be held in Barnsley and Leicester (volunteers can choose which one to attend) and reasonable travel expenses and accommodation can be provided. Applications should be submitted by 9.00am on Monday 15th November.

Marketing & Communications





BBE's also has a paid vacancy for a new Marketing & Communications Assistant role, which will support the organisation's communications to its membership and with the wider banding community.

The role can be fulfilled remotely or from the BBE offices in Barnsley. Applications are open until 22nd November.

The volunteering programme offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the running of complex, large-scale activities, as well as meet and network with banders from across the UK and Europe BBE

Advertisement

Brass Band Archive

BBE also continues to welcome those interested in the Brass Band Archive to come and explore the collection whilst preparing for its reopening in 2023.

The spokesperson added: "The archive team is currently part-way through cataloguing the collection and transporting it to its new home in the University of Huddersfield's Heritage Quay, where it will be available to researchers and the general public.

Archive volunteer roles can be carried out on-site in Barnsley or remotely."

More information

Information on all BBE opportunities can be found on the BBE careers and opportunities page. Any questions can be directed to jobs@bbe.org.uk