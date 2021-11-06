                 

*
banner

News

Optimism on show for entries at World Music Contest

The organisers of the 2022 World Music Contest in Kerkrade are optimistic that the event will offer exciting opportunities for competitors.

Wmc
  The event takes place in Kerkrade

Saturday, 06 November 2021

        

The World Music Contest has stated that it is positive about the number of entrants it will attract to its event in Kerkrade in 2022.

It follows an announcement made that invitations have been offered to leading brass bands from nations across the world to consider entering the premiere brass band category, although there has been no indication if any have confirmed their entry as yet.

WMC 2022 will take place from 7th to 31st July, with the number of entrants currently around 200 in the different categories.

Exciting opportunity

According to General Artistic Manager Björn Bus, the event offers an exciting opportunity for potential competitors. "At this moment not all bands have reached the point that they have definitely registered," he said.

"We want to keep the door open for those potential participants until 15th December."

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the 2021 contest was postponed for a year, but 4BR was informed that it is hoped the extra time will enable a number of lower section band to also consider competing. The brass band contests takes place in the Roda Hall and Kerkrade Theater.

The world is yearning for music, we feel it too, and we want to and will do everything we can to make it happenWMC

Optimism

WMC Chairman Max Kousen added: "Of course we are taking into account the uncertainty of the national and international Corona restrictions. Despite this uncertainty there is a spirit of optimism among participants and the WMC organisation.

The world is yearning for music, we feel it too, and we want to and will do everything we can to make it happen.

We are hopeful for the future and the number of registrations is encouraging, but we will have to keep monitoring the international situation."

Further information

All information about the extended deadline of Wednesday 15th December:

https://wmc.nl/en/participate/application/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sidis

Results: 2021 Siddis Brass

November 6 • Manger claims Siddis title with a Purcell dream of a performance, with division titles going to Sola Brass Band, Tysnes Musikklag, KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars and Norheimsund Musikklag.

Greenfoield

Double celebrations at Greenfield for Whit Friday and Autumn

November 6 • The 100th anniversary of the Whit Friday contest at Greenfield will be marked by a double contest treat this year.

Elgar

Elgar volumes added to wobplay.com platform

November 6 • Two seminal recordings of the music of Edward Elgar have been added to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Mercer and Baker

Mercer & Barker look to make American mark

November 6 • The mouthpiece makers are looking to make an impression on the competitive American market place with their new partnership connection.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

November 6 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and a FRONT ROW CORNET. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Great Barr Brass

November 5 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 2QR on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Glossop Old Band

November 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant).. .

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top