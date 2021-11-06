Optimism on show for entries at World Music Contest

The organisers of the 2022 World Music Contest in Kerkrade are optimistic that the event will offer exciting opportunities for competitors.

The World Music Contest has stated that it is positive about the number of entrants it will attract to its event in Kerkrade in 2022.

It follows an announcement made that invitations have been offered to leading brass bands from nations across the world to consider entering the premiere brass band category, although there has been no indication if any have confirmed their entry as yet.

WMC 2022 will take place from 7th to 31st July, with the number of entrants currently around 200 in the different categories.

Exciting opportunity

According to General Artistic Manager Björn Bus, the event offers an exciting opportunity for potential competitors. "At this moment not all bands have reached the point that they have definitely registered," he said.

"We want to keep the door open for those potential participants until 15th December."

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the 2021 contest was postponed for a year, but 4BR was informed that it is hoped the extra time will enable a number of lower section band to also consider competing. The brass band contests takes place in the Roda Hall and Kerkrade Theater.

Optimism

WMC Chairman Max Kousen added: "Of course we are taking into account the uncertainty of the national and international Corona restrictions. Despite this uncertainty there is a spirit of optimism among participants and the WMC organisation.

The world is yearning for music, we feel it too, and we want to and will do everything we can to make it happen.

We are hopeful for the future and the number of registrations is encouraging, but we will have to keep monitoring the international situation."

Further information

All information about the extended deadline of Wednesday 15th December:

https://wmc.nl/en/participate/application/