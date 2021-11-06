Mercer & Barker look to make American mark

The mouthpiece makers are looking to make an impression on the competitive American market place with their new partnership connection.

Mercer & Barker Ltd has announced that they have teamed up with Brian Dobbins from Norman Oklahoma to launch Mercer & Barker USA LLC — an American arm of the increasingly popular mouthpiece maker.

Brian Dobbins is Assistant Director and Professor of Tuba & Euphonium at the University of Oklahoma as well as being Principal BBb tuba of Fountain City Band.

He has joined forces with the British company to provide an essential platform link to the American market.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are really excited at the prospect of teaming up with Brian and look forward to establishing Mercer & Barker as one of the premier mouthpieces suppliers throughout the US."

Website

The US website is currently under construction alongside social media outlets whilst customer enquiries can be sent to sales@mercerandbarker.us

To see a full list of current products, visit: www.mercerandbarker.com