                 

*
banner

News

Mercer & Barker look to make American mark

The mouthpiece makers are looking to make an impression on the competitive American market place with their new partnership connection.

Mercer and Baker
  Brian Dobbins is Assistant Director and Professor of Tuba & Euphonium at the University of Oklahoma

Saturday, 06 November 2021

        

Mercer & Barker Ltd has announced that they have teamed up with Brian Dobbins from Norman Oklahoma to launch Mercer & Barker USA LLC — an American arm of the increasingly popular mouthpiece maker.

Link

Brian Dobbins is Assistant Director and Professor of Tuba & Euphonium at the University of Oklahoma as well as being Principal BBb tuba of Fountain City Band.

He has joined forces with the British company to provide an essential platform link to the American market.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are really excited at the prospect of teaming up with Brian and look forward to establishing Mercer & Barker as one of the premier mouthpieces suppliers throughout the US."

Website

The US website is currently under construction alongside social media outlets whilst customer enquiries can be sent to sales@mercerandbarker.us

To see a full list of current products, visit: www.mercerandbarker.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sidis

Results: 2021 Siddis Brass

November 6 • Manger claims Siddis title with a Purcell dream of a performance, with division titles going to Sola Brass Band, Tysnes Musikklag, KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars and Norheimsund Musikklag.

Greenfoield

Double celebrations at Greenfield for Whit Friday and Autumn

November 6 • The 100th anniversary of the Whit Friday contest at Greenfield will be marked by a double contest treat this year.

Elgar

Elgar volumes added to wobplay.com platform

November 6 • Two seminal recordings of the music of Edward Elgar have been added to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Mercer and Baker

Mercer & Barker look to make American mark

November 6 • The mouthpiece makers are looking to make an impression on the competitive American market place with their new partnership connection.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

November 6 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and a FRONT ROW CORNET. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Great Barr Brass

November 5 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 2QR on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Glossop Old Band

November 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant).. .

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top