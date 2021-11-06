Report & Results: 2021 Siddis Brass

Manger claims Siddis title with a Purcell dream of a performance, with division titles going to Sola Brass Band, Tysnes Musikklag, KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars and Norheimsund Musikklag.

A performance of Freudian inspired inventiveness delivered with sparkling Purcell elan saw Manger Musikklag claim the Blue Riband Elite Division title at Siddis Brass.

Brought from fertile imagination to on stage ingenuity by the musical talents of conductor Martin Winter, his 'Interpretation of Dreams' programme set saw the band secure their ninth Siddis crown from hometown favourites Stavanger, with defending champion Eikanger in third.

It was also reminiscent of the creative-thinking genius of Martin's greater mentor Howard Snell at his best; a stimulating 24 minute quintet of new imaginings of some of the most famous works of English Baroque composer Henry Purcell (1659-1695); the twist on this occasion provided by the thought of him being brought back to life to write his music in the 21st century.

Intoxicating mix

That saw the traditional opening sounds of the 'Yorkshire Feast Song' intoxicatingly mixed with a Brazilian flavoured 'Rondaeu' from the famous 'Abdelazer Suite' that segued into a John Coltrane inspired take on his 'Trumpet Sonata', played with wonderfully pentatonic insouciance by cornet player William Grøv Skramsett.

And whilst Freud himself would have had a field day interpreting the dream sequence inspired by the tuned percussion led excerpt from 'The Fairy Queen' (Titania falling in love with a donkey), he would have surely been stunned by the beauty of the playing in 'Thou Knowest, Lord' — introduced by a robotic voice but played (and sung) with the tenderest of musical hearts.

Manger closed with the fun of a Dixieland trip — and the 'Trumpet Tune in C Major' (ZT 697) transported to New Orleans complete with sousaphone, washboard player and virtuoso soloists.

Brilliant verve

The immediate standing ovation proclaimed the brilliant verve of both the compositional thinking as well as the technicolour delivery that had been displayed.

Interviewed for the live-stream broadcast, Martin, who has returned to full health after a recent health scare, said that he had "thoroughly enjoyed"himself and that both he and his band had "a fantastic time".

As to the inspiration, he added that he had always wondered "what I could do with the Fairy Queen"after he had played it with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, especially after listening "to plenty of rock music"at home thanks to the patience of his wife.

It certainly rocked everyone who listening to it: "We smashed it!"one of his players added when asked.

There was no doubt about that.

Thought provoking Stavanger

One of the strengths of Siddis Brass is that its less prescriptive adjudication process allows for greater musical scope to explore varied programme ideas.

That was once again shown by Allan Withington and Stavanger, whose 'Positive Minds' set written by Swiss composer Ludovic Neurohr paid tribute to five figures from the 19th to 21st century whose thought processes and work have impacted on the generations.

Selected by Allan, the homages to Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen; Louis Braille; Rosa Parks (in a wonderfully bluesy portrait of dignified bravery); Marie Curie; the artist Banksy (a brilliant pastiche of a 1960's 'Batman' score complete with aerosol can percussion effects) and the band itself for organising Siddis over the years was deeply thought provoking — the calling card of the MD and his band here over the years.

Eikanger highlights

Eikanger-Bjørsvik also paid performance homage under Reid Gilje, but with what they called a 'Deja vu' set of 'highlights' from some of their most memorable appearances at the event (and there would have been many).

Delivered with accomplished stylistic brilliance from the opening 'Wedding Dance' to the closing 'Mahalageasca', it also featured a beautiful rendition of 'Boatman's Ballad' played by flugel star Gyda Matland.

For once though, given the originality of thinking from their 'Anger' rivals it seemed a curiously dated concept for a band renowned for their own progressive innovations at the event over the years.

Impressive

Oslo Brass impressed in coming fourth with an intensely provoking set that reflected on the uneasy feelings that are being felt today, much as they were in the late 1930s with the rise of unchecked nationalism across Europe. Their fine euphonium player Eirik H. Sanner took the 'Best Soloist' award for his touching rendition of 'La Foule' made famous by Edith Piaf.

In contrast, Bjørsvik Brass tapped into a clever 'Song & Dance' routine to come fifth with Krohnengen Brass Band in sixth with a set of more traditional brass band virtues.

Elsewhere there was a great deal to enjoy with Kleppe's 'Travelogue' set — from USA to an Asterix theme park in Holland, Oslofjord's trip 'To the Stars', Jaren's fun packed 'Social Club Latin Party' and Ila's family 'Vacation Trip'.

None though had the same level of engaging inventiveness as the deserved 'Purcell' inspired winner.





First Division:

The tasty entertainment aperitif to the Elite contenders in the Fartein Valen auditorium was provided by nine musically diverse First Division rivals.

Sola Brass claimed their first title since 2007 with a colourful evocation of the grit, determination and musical inventiveness of the Welsh diaspora that since 1865 has called the barren landscape of Patagonia in Argentina its home from home.

Written and led by the proudest of Welshmen in Gwyn Evans (who now calls Norway his own home) 'Land of My Fathers' struck an emotive chord with the enthusiastic audience as well as the judges to secure a deserved victory with its clear narrative line and polished execution — from the opening fanfare and T. J Powell march 'Castell Caerphilly' to the violin led 'Celtic Dance' and closing 'Patagonia' finale.

Just behind them came Rong Brass with David Morton providing a celebratory 'The World Rejoicing' focus as banding returned after its prolonged hiatus.

It was a clever mix of the upbeat and reflective; from Morricone and Piazolla to Gavin Higgins and the Youngblood Brass Band as they set the high-quality marker to beat off the early 9.00am number 1 draw.

Defending champion Askøy Brass was third with a set composed and arranged by conductor Svein Henrik Giske. They touched on repertoire as diverse as a Billy Joel 'Root Beer Rag' to an excerpt from Henze's 'Ragtimes & Habaneras' as well as featuring a 'Best Soloist' performance of Handel's 'Ombra mai fu' from the opera 'Serse' by soprano Tonje Marielle Iveren.

Elsewhere, Tertnes provided a vibrant 'Game ON!' set to end fourth, with Gjallarhorn's 'Voice & Song' programme finishing ahead of Radøy's 'Made in Norway' to complete the high quality top-six.

Second Division:

There was a neck and neck battle for the honours in the Second Division where 2018 champion Tysnes Musikklag reclaimed the title under the experienced Yngve Nikolaisen.

Their 'Nordic Music' programme with works from John Philip Hannevik to Edvard Grieg featured notable individual (especially cornet soloist Nick Hughes) and ensemble contributions before they closed with the apt sounds of Peter Graham's 'Ad Optimum' to claim 'the highest' prize of all from judges Arvid Anthun and Ludovic Neurohr.

It proved just good enough to pip Agder Brass led by the equally experienced Tom Brevik (who led Manger to Elite Division success in 1988) with a programme that featured music from William Himes to original compositions by the MD as well as ending with another Peter Graham finale in 'To Boldly Go'.

The final podium place went to Sørum Musikklag's cleverly conceived 'Nostalgia Brillante' set with everything from Henze's 'Ragtimes' to George Gerswin's 'American in Paris' in the mix.

Bergen Brass Band, Sagvag Musikklag (whose principal cornet Paul Hughes took the 'Best Soloist' prize for his wonderful rendition of 'Londonderry Air') and Manger Old Stars completed an impressive top-six.

Third Division:

The Third Division contest in the smaller Zetlitz Hall saw a clear victory for KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars led by Oyvind Raknes Nikolaisen.

Their neatly conceived set opened with the explosive sounds of Fredrick Schjelderup's

'Festive Fireworks' and closed with suave coolness of Pat Metheny's 'Minuano', via a touch of iconic Hollywood fantasy with 'Over the Rainbow' played by horn soloist Ingvild Hernar and the classic march 'Arnhem'.

It saw the band regain the title they last won in 2018 by a single point margin from runner-up Stangaland Brass led by Melvin White.

He certainly brought his experience to bear on a well drilled 'Music for Dancing' set which featured inspirations from the Balkans to the West Side of New York via an 'Elves Dance' played brilliantly by 'Best Soloist' winner Kristine Kalstø on euphonium and an elegant touch of 'Moon River' Holly Golightly.

The final podium place went to Hetlevik Musikklag conducted by Sturle Berntsen with a programme that included punk to Viking Song, whilst the remaining top-six finishers were Seim Musikklag, Lindas Brass and Laksevag Musikkforening in a contest of well matched bands.

Fourth Division:

As always there was plenty of engaging music making in the Fourth Division contest at the Lille Konsertsal, where there was a first Siddis victory to celebrate for Norheimsund Musikklag conducted by former Eikanger solo euphonium star Patrik Randefalk.

Their programme, which intriguingly translated as 'Sombrero to Acid Flow' saw them open with the sounds of James Swearingen's 'Valero' via stop-offs at 'Donegal Bay', a battle at 'Ragnarok' and the evocative solo 'Chiquilin de Bachin' before ending up back home with a traditional Norwegian folksong spiced up by Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen.

It proved good enough to pip runner-up Rosendal Musikklag led by Nick Hughes, with their programme dedicated to their much loved former horn player Olav Oye. Salhus/Hordvik Musikklag's upbeat set that closed with a ripper of rendition of the Harry James 'Trumpet Concerto' featuring 'Best Soloist' winner Vldar Flekke Bergesen was third.

The remaining top-six places were claimed by engaging performances from Florø Hornmusikk, Riska Brass Band and Karmsund Brass.

Fine event

The return of Siddis Brass has certainly given Norwegian banding a huge boost as competitors now focus their competitive attention on the National Championships to be held in Bergen in February.

The organisers once again provided an ideal performance platform at the impressive Stavanger Konserthus venue, aided by excellent livestream broadcasting to the banding world provided by the media students of Stavanger University and the Brasspass.tv team.

And with a series of winners led by the superb Elite Division winners Manger Musikklag, it looks like the banding movement has also returned rejuvenated too.

Iwan Fox





Freud himself would have had a field day interpreting the dream sequence inspired by the tuned percussion led excerpt from 'The Fairy Queen' (Titania falling in love with a donkey) 4BR

Advertisement

Results:

Elite Division:



Fartein Valen

Adjudicators:

Chris King & Bjørn Sagstad (music)

Henrik Melsom Edvardsen (entertainment)

1. Manger Musikklag (Martin Winter): 98+10 = 108

2. Stavanger Brass Band (Allan Withington): 97+10 = 107

3. Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag (Reid Gilje): 97+8 = 105

4. Oslo Brass Band (David Morton): 95+8 = 103

5. Bjørsvik Brass (Magnus Brandseth): 93+7 = 100

6. Krohnengen Brass Band (Garry Cutt): 92+8 = 100

7. Kleppe Musikklag (Tormod Flaten): 91+8 = 99

8. Oslofjord Brass (Frode Amundsen): 90+7 = 97

9. Jaren Hornmusikkforening (Tarjei Grimsby): 88+7 = 95

10. Ila Brass Band (Thomas Rimul): 87+6 = 93

In event of a tie music points take precedent

Entertainment Prize: Manger Musikklag

Best Soloist: Eirik H. Sanner (euphonium) — Oslo Brass Band





First Division:



Fartein Valen

Adjudicators: Grethe Tonheim & Brett Baker

1. Sola Brass Band (Gwyn Evans): 96+8 = 104

2. Rong Brass (David Jonathan Morton): 95+8 = 103

3. Askøy Brass Band (Svein Henrik Giske): 94+7 = 101

4. Tertnes Brass (Børge Styve): 93+6 = 99

5. Gjallarhorn (Kjetil Djønne): 92+7 = 99

6. Radøy Brass (Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen): 91+6 = 97

7. Flesland Musikklag (Margie Antrobus): 89+8 = 97

8. Hasle Brass (Robert Solberg Nilsen): 89+6 = 95

9. Follesø Musikklag (Christian Breistein): 88+6 = 94

In event of a tie music points take precedent

Best Soloist: Tonje Marielle Iveren (soprano cornet) — Askøy Brass Band





Second Division:



Kuppelhallen

Adjudicators: Arvid Anthun & Ludovic Neurohr

1. Tysnes Musikklag (Yngve Nikolaisen): 95+9 = 104

2. Agder Brass (Tom Brevik): 94+10 = 104

3. Sørum Musikklag (Elsine Haugstad): 93+9 = 102

4. Bergen Brass Band (Thor-Arne Pedersen): 92+8 = 100

5. Sagvag Musikklag (Andreas Kratz): 91+8 = 99

6. Manger Old Star Brass (Patrik Randefalk): 91+7 = 98

7. Fjell Brass (Joseph William Cook): 90+7 = 97

8. Skui Brassband (Rune Furøy Johansen): 89+8 = 97

9. Alexander Brass Band (Morten E. Hansen): 89+7 = 96

10. Stavanger Kommunes Korps (Morten Ovrebekk): 88+6 = 94

11. Oster Brass (Henning Anundsen): 86+7 = 93

12. Gjesdal Brass Band (Jonas Skartveit Rogne): 85+6 = 91

13. Tertnes Amatørkorps (Børge Styve): 84+7 = 91

14. Haukas Musikklag (Marius Fevang Thorstensen): 84+6 = 90

In event of a tie music points take precedent

Best Soloist: Paul Hughes (cornet) — Sagvag Musikklag





Third Division:



Zetlitz

Adjudicators: Camilla Søderstrøm Tveit & Lito Fontana

1. KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars (Oyvind Raknes Nikolaisen): 97+9 = 106

2. Stangaland Brass (Melvin White): 95+9 = 104

3. Hetlevik Musikklag (Sturle Berntsen): 94+9 = 103

4. Tysvaer Brass (Martin Kinn): 93+9 = 102

5. Seim Musikklag (Gunleik Reini Urfjell): 93+8 = 101

6. Lindas Brass (Vidar Nordli): 92+8 = 100

7. Laksevag Musikkforening (Fredrick Schjelderup): 89+7 = 96

8. Skeie Brass (Nigel Fielding): 88+8 = 96

9. Lyshornet Brass (Fredrick Schjelderup): 88+7 = 95

10. Imi Brass (Halvor Gaard): 87+7 = 94

11. Indre Torungen Brass Ensemble (Lars-Bjørnar Strengenes): 86+6 = 92

12. Sotra Brass (Ben Hirons): 84+6 = 90

13. Randaberg Musikkorps (Pal Magne-Austnes Underhaug): 82+5 = 87

In event of a tie music points take precedent

Best Soloist: Kristine Kalstø (euphonium) — Stangaland Brass





Fourth Division:



Lille Konsertsal

Start: 9.00am (local time)

Adjudicators: Jane Westervik & Russell Bennett

1. Norheimsund Musikklag (Patrik Randefalk): 96+8 = 104

2. Rosendal Musikklag (Nick Hughes): 94+10 = 104

3. Salhus/Hordvik Musikklag (Sindre Dalhaug): 93+6 = 99

4. Florø Hornmusikk (Torgeir Halvorsen): 91+7 = 98

5. Riska Brass Band (Espen Westbye): 90+8 = 98

6. Karmsund Brass (Kristian Thulin): 88+7 = 105

7. Musikkorpset Heimdal (Linas Dakinevicius): 87+7 = 104

8. Bamble Brass (Kjell Arvid Polsrød): 86+6 = 102*

9. Tasta Brass (Clive Zwanswiniski): 85+6 = 91

10. Julabygda Brass (Thor Oyvind Skogli Nordby): 84+5 = 89

In event of a tie music points take precedent

Best Soloist: Vldar Flekke Bergesen (trumpet) — Salhus/Hordvik Musikklag

*1 point time penalty