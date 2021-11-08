Cory players lead the Andante and Allegro pace of progress

Players from the world's number 1 ranked band have been using their experience to inspire players from the East Anglia Brass Band Association.

The East Anglian Brass Band Association recently held its Annual Brass Training Day at Hellesdon High School in Norwich.

Delegates from age 10 upwards had enrolled for the course to enjoy tutoring from members of the Cory Band.

Andante and Allegro

That continued a change of format which started in 2018 with an 'Andante Band' for less experienced players and beginners and an 'Allegro Band'. Altogether there were 65 delegates enrolled to participate.

The Allegro Band was led by baritone and euphonium tutor Glyn Williams, whilst the Allegro Band was assisted by Tom Hutchinson, Hannah Plumridge, Helen Williams, Ailsa Russell, Chris Thomas and Simon Howell. The Allegro Band studied the march 'The Triple Crown', 'Elephant Patrol', 'I've Gotta Be Me', 'Sanctuary' as well as accompanying trombone star Chris Thomas on 'Trust in Me'.

Commission

'The Triple Crown' was commissioned by EABBA to celebrate its 90th Anniversary and in memory of Brian and Dianne Hastings.

The 'Andante Band' was led by Chris Thomas and studied music suitable for Halloween such as 'Grandmother Tells a Ghost Story' and 'Danse Macabre'.

Thanks

Association Secretary, Christine Wade told 4BR: "The day had been thoroughly enjoyed by all the delegates. I received many comments about how brilliant it was."

The Association expressed it thanks to the Cory Band as well as the financial support given from the Norwich Freemen's Charity and Newmoon Insurance Services Limited.

The 2022 Brass Training Day will take place on Sunday 30th October by the Leyland Band.