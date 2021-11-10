Oldroyd reunited with North Skelton

Tim Oldroyd has renewed his musical link to the North Skelton Band.

The North Skelton Band has announced the appointment of Tim Oldroyd as their new Musical Director.

Well known as the CEO of the Geneva Group instrument manufacturers, the appointment also sees him reunited with a band that he has also enjoyed a close musical relationship with over many years.

Success

His previous tenures included over twenty podium contest placings, including the Durham League, North of England Area and National Championships of Great Britain.

He recently returned to conduct the band as guest conductor for their successful memorial concert for our band member and friend Jacqui Wilson.

Excited

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Tim not only brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, but is also local to us, living in Skelton village.

We are excited to be able to work with Tim again in time for our upcoming busy Christmas period and on preparing for our return to the Regional contest next year in the First Section."