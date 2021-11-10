Boarshurst to gain Prophet experience

Jamie Prophet is the new Musical Director at Boarshurst Silver Band.

Boarshurst Silver Band has announced the appointment of Jamie Prophet as their new Musical Director.

The highly regarded professional musician has gained a great deal of experience after being Section Principal Trumpet of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for 14 years as well as performing with numerous world class orchestras and ensembles.

Hinterland

He has also adjudicated at many high profile competitions, including the BBC Young Musician and the final of BBC Young Brass Soloist and has a musical hinterland in the banding movement from his early years at Bodmin Band in Cornwall to playing with the likes of Foden's, Fairey and Black Dyke.

More recently he has worked as a music producer in the pop and film industry performing with artists such as The XX, The 1975, Boy George, Pet Shop Boys, David Essex, Franco Battiato, Richard Hawley, Chris de Burgh and Alesha Dixon.

Happy

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I think the world of this amazing band and I'm very proud and happy to have been given this wonderful opportunity.

I'm looking forward to a long and successful time with them."