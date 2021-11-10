                 

ODBBA own choice contest set to return in 2022

The popular Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association own choice contest will return in February.

  The contest will be held at Marlborough School in Woodstock.

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

        

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association (ODBBA) has announced that their popular own-choice test-piece contest will return next year.

It will be held at Marlborough School in Woodstock on Saturday 26th February (1st, 3rd and Unregistered sections) and Sunday 27th February (Championship, 2nd and 4th sections).

Opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Although this is an own-choice contest it has always been popular for those wishing to try out new music or take the opportunity to play the Area test piece."

Details

Details and entry forms are available by emailing: odbbacontests@gmail.com

        

