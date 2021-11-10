Busy time for Tredegar as they use Sage advice

The Welsh champion has been busy of late but won't be losing experience as they look forward to more exciting projects.

Tredegar Band will have a busy build-up to their Brass in Concert Championship appearance at Sage Gateshead next weekend.

CD recordings

On Thursday evening they will be recording with James Fountain, the newly appointed principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra on a number of works to be included on his eagerly awaited new CD release.

In addition, they are continuing their preparations for another recording — this time with Martyn Brabbins, Musical Director of English National Opera, for a CD of the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams.

This week they also welcomed back to their bandhall, composer Gavin Higgins, who they have enjoyed a long musical partnership with, whilst they will be providing the music to the annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the Cenotaph in their home town on the weekend.

Busy time

"It's been a busy time since we returned to rehearsals,"Ian Porthouse told 4BR. "It's something we thrive on though — from the National finals at the Albert Hall and a fantastic concert with Amersham Band to working on the music for these recordings and Brass in Concert and welcoming back Gavin."

Thanks

Ian also took the opportunity to thank two players who will be talking on new roles with the Welsh champion. "Dai Thomas and Steve Barnett are taking a break from playing with us for the moment, but I'm delighted they will still be playing crucial roles with the band management.

They have been remarkable players — dedicated and committed to us week in week out for so many years.

Now their professional expertise and especially their advice is going to be used in a new capacity — something that will be equally essential to our success over the coming years."