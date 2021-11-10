Global Prestige for Tongwynlais Academy

The excellence of the Tongwynlais Music Academy is regonised with a Welsh Prestige Award.

The outstanding success of the Tongwynlais Music Academy has been recognised with the presentation of a Welsh Prestige Award.

Initiated Corporate LiveWire, the global awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

Awards have been made to businesses in sectors the UK and Europe with the judging panel basing their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality, innovative practices, value, ethical and sustainable methods of working.

Fully established

Created in 2016, the Academy is now a now fully established music school based in the Welsh capital.

It was formed by Christopher Bond and Sam Jowett as a partnership between Tongwynlais Band and Create! Music Education to promote and sustain musical training for all ages and abilities.

Over the last five years, the Academy has grown exponentially and now boasts an impressive ten teachers, tutoring six days per week, delivering tuition in brass, woodwind, strings, piano, guitar, drum kit, singing, percussion and music theory.

Tongwynlais

In addition, the Music Academy delivers the Tongwynlais Youth Ensemble — a branch of the Tongwynlais organisation which brings together brass, woodwind and percussion instruments together in a weekly wind ensemble with instruments ranging from cornets and trombones through to French horns, oboes and clarinets.

The music performed is all arranged and adapted by Cornish composer Christopher Bond, who works with them weekly in rehearsals.

Fantastic work

Speaking about the award he told 4BR: "We are very grateful to receive this recognition which we truly believe is down to the fantastic work and commitment of our teaching team who deliver tuition of the highest standard daily.

We have a very supportive community of pupils and parents and remain incredibly grateful to Tongwynlais Band for their continued support in hosting us at their premises."