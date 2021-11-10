                 

News

Mead takes opportunity to head stateside

Steven Mead was one of the first passengers out of the UK to renew musical links in the USA.

Mead
  Steve was one of the first US bound passengers from the UK

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

        

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead is currently on a nine day trip to Florida where he will appear as a guest teacher and performer at Florida State University and the University of Miami.

Earliest opportunity

Keen to return to the USA at the earliest opportunity Steve was one of the first passengers on a trans-Atlantic flight from the UK following the relaxation of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Once in the USA he headed to Tallahassee where he is working with the low brass performers at the renowned studio of Dr Justin Benevidez.

He is giving a public recital today (Tuesday) to a capacity audience, with a programme that includes works by Wilhelm, Boutry, Kabasawa, Proto and Bellstedt.

Miami

Next weekend Steve flies to Miami and will spend three days working with low brass students of Dr Aaron Tindall, who studied with Steve at RNCM back in 2006.

He is scheduled to give another public performance at the Miami Arts Studio on Tuesday, November 15th.

It's really great to be travelling transatlantic again. I've missed these opportunities so much during the pandemic, but glad things are opening up nowSteven Mead.

Opening up

Speaking to 4BR just before he stepped on board his plane to the USA, he said: "It's really great to be travelling transatlantic again. I've missed these opportunities so much during the pandemic, but glad things are opening up now.

It means that I can now also look forward to being back in the USA next month to perform with Brass Band of Battle Creek in Chicago that will culminate in a huge performance at the 75th anniversary MidWest Clinic in Chicago."

        

