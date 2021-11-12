                 

4BR Friday Interview with Rex Richardson

We catch up with the American trumpet star looking forward to connecting to the brass band world again...

Rex Richardson
  4BR Editor Iwan Fox catches up with the American trumpet star...

Friday, 12 November 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We talk to the American trumpet star Rex Richardson as he looks forward to making two high profile brass band appearances in the coming months — with Brass Band of Battle Creek in Chicago and with Black Dyke at the RNCM Brass Band Festival — giving the premiere of a brand new concerto.

He talks about the new working environment as a soloist in the USA, as well as his long term connection to Brass Band of Battle Creek.

He also tells us a little bit more about the exciting new concerto he will be performing with Black Dyke at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester in January — one inspired by the ultimate 'Master of Suspense'...

        

