Blow to Welsh banding as Taff Vale plays final chord

Problems associated with the Covid-19 break from banding prove too much for triple Welsh champion, as they close their competitive doors.

Taff Vale
  The band claimed a hattrick of Welsh Area titles in its short history

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

There has been a blow to the foundations of the Welsh banding movement with the news that problems caused by the loss of young players allied to the break imposed by Covid-19, has meant that Taff Vale Brass has taken the decision to stop playing as a contest organisation.

Four year success

The dissolution closes the door on a short but highly successful four-year period for the band formed in November 2017.

It is understood that whilst the Taff Vale Brass Society will be dissolved, players, former players and friends of the band are keen to continue to meet up and play together on an informal basis.

Welsh Area titles

Formed by a group of like-minded players under conductor Gareth Ritter, the mix of youth and experience made an immediate mark on the Welsh banding movement — winning the first three contests it entered, including the Welsh Regional Championship Third Section title in 2018.

That feat was repeated in 2019, with the band going on to claim second place at the National Final in Cheltenham.

A hat-trick of Welsh Area titles came in February 2020, just before the enforced Covid-19 break on all banding activities within Wales.

The band's final competitive appearance was at the 2021 Second Section National Final at Cheltenham where they came eighth.

The trustees are keen to support the development of young brass musicians in Wales and will look to pass on its assets to other charitable organisations that align with these goalsTaff Vale Brass

Covid-19

A spokesperson for the trustees of the organisation told 4BR: "The band has enjoyed a very enjoyable and successful period.

However, during lockdown we lost a number of younger members to university and work, whilst other Covid-19 related issues meant that we couldn't replace them as we would have planned."

They added: "We would like to publicly thank Gareth Ritter for all his hard work, inspiration, and dedication over the years. The fun and success would not have been possible without him.

The band and its players have enjoyed the experience, have made new friends and have been privileged to see so many talented players develop.

The trustees are keen to support the development of young brass musicians in Wales and will look to pass on its assets to other charitable organisations that align with these goals."

        

