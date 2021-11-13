Death of Ian Craddock

The death has been announced of the former Yorkshire Imperial Metals euphonium player Ian Craddock.

The death has been announced of Ian Craddock, one of the finest euphonium players in the British banding movement during the 1960s and 1970s. He passed away on November 5th, aged 78.

Taught to play by his father, he eventually made a name for himself as the outstanding solo euphonium of Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band during a period when they enjoyed considerable success.

Title successes

He held the role for 15 years, during which time he helped them to claim the British Open title in 1970, 1971 and 1980, the National Championship in 1978, as well as major accolades such as BBC Band of the Year and six Yorkshire Area victories.

After first joining Teversal Band he went on to play with the local top section Cresswell Colliery Band before quickly being spotted by Carlton Main Colliery Band.

Under the expert eye of Jack Atherton he soon made his name with the likes of James Shepherd whom he played with in their successful quartet ensemble. Philip Sparke's 'Fantasy for Euphonium' was written for him.





he eventually made a name for himself as the outstanding solo euphonium of Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band during a period when they enjoyed considerable success 4BR

Advertisement

Conducting

Following his tenure at Yorkshire Imps, he enjoyed playing with 'Versatile Brass' as well as developing a successful conducting career with the likes of Queensbury, Barnsley Building Society, Brodsworth Colliery, Hebden Bridge and YBS Concert Brass. He claimed five Yorkshire Area titles with the baton.

For a period, he was the resident conductor at Williams Fairey Band working with Major Peter Parkes and became a respected adjudicator.

After 30 years break from playing, he was instrumental in forming the Yorkshire Imps Vets Band — an organisation that gave him huge pleasure in liking up with the numerous friends he had made during his career.

Funeral

He leaves behind a loving wife Helen and family. The funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 10th December at 11.15am.