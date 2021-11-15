Vote for your favourite at Brass in Concert

The popular Audience Prize returns at Brass in Concert — with you having the chance to vote for the band that you think provided the best entertainment on the day.

The popular addition of an Audience Prize at the Brass in Concert Championships in the last few years has certainly given the event an extra sense of inclusivity.

And this year the opportunity for you to vote for the band that you think has provided the best entertainment and should win the £1,000 prize, has been expanded.

Enjoyed the action

It will now include not only the audience itself at Sage Gateshead, but those who have enjoyed the action on the exclusive Wobplay.com platform through World of Brass.

Further details will be provided closer to Saturday's event, so if you sign up for the live stream action you can be your own entertainment adjudicator for the day too.

Contest judges

As for the official adjudicators themselves on the day, the Quality of Performance will be adjudicated by Peter Moore and Mark David. Andrew Duncan will look at the specific aspects of Programme Content, whilst David Barringer and Jayne Murrill are tasked with entertainment and presentation.

The separate solo and individual awards are to be judged by David Childs.

Book a ticket or a seat at home

The action kicks off at Sage Gateshead at 9.30am with the Youth Brass in Concert Championships, with the elite Championship bands starting at 1.00pm.

Enjoy at the action at home at: www.wobplay.com

For tickets for the event go to:

https://sagegateshead.com/whats-on/brass-in-concert-the-44th-brass-in-concert-championships/