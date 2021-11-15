No rejoicing for Gregson over illegal recordings

Edward Gregson has urged a collective response to the growing problem of illegal recordings made at events.

Composer Edward Gregson has expressed his dismay at the increasing number of illegal audio and video recordings being made at brass band concerts and contests which are subsequently posted on the internet.

It follows the recent world premiere of 'The World Rejoicing' at the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht, where it had been agreed with the contest organisers that the official recordings of performances would be made by BrassPass.tv

However, an illegal mobile phone video recording of the winning band's performance was made by a member of the audience which later emerged on the YouTube platform.



Edward Gregson was made aware of this and contacted YouTube to ask for it to be removed as it infringed copyright law and the permissions granted. Frustratingly though it took three requests and the further correspondence for it to be eventually taken down — although not before it had been viewed over 4,000 times.

Speaking to 4BR he said: "I spent a very pleasurable time listening to the top Dutch bands giving their performances of 'The World Rejoicing'. It really was a joyful occasion.

The work is a five-country commission and one which all have agreed to respect copyright issues. However, a few days after the event I was informed of the illegal recording and tried on three separate occasions to get it removed."

He added: "Soli Brass had nothing to do with the recording and my thanks go to them for their efforts to also get it removed. This was the thoughtless and selfish work of an individual who posted it on YouTube.

Not only was this illegal, but it also contravenes the agreement between the five commissioning countries that no free public posting of performances of the test piece would be allowed until after the final performances at the Norwegian National Championships in Bergen next February."

The composer believes that the problem is one that is beginning to blight the brass band movement, with 4BR understanding that the venues themselves are now starting to take a proactive approach in identifying illegal recordings.

"It's becoming all too prevalent in the brass band community — and I've been informed that there were also performances at the recent RAH contest that were uploaded by someone.

It must stop. Bands and audiences alike must understand that unless they have the permission of the copyright holder, no content should be published — including on any internet platform.

Copyright law is clear and people know this — individuals as well as bands. Ignorance, especially perceived ignorance based on misplaced entitlement is no excuse. Performers, composers and venues are fed up.

I've spoken with a legal expert in this field and they have confirmed that there is a growing field of litigation that is being explored by copyright owners and is now opening up — one that will be targeting these recordings."

However, his frustrations are not only with those who make the recordings, but those who make them available on their platforms.

"I have to say YouTube has also been less than efficient in this matter. Despite contacting their Copyright Team with all the necessary information, it took them a considerable amount of time to take it down.

I believe they have a responsibility to act, but it seems that unless a determined stance is taken this problem will continue to grow and show the brass band movement in a very poor light.

Everyone should take responsibility, from contest organisers who should make regular stage announcements, to members of the audience who should be vigilant.

Bands and their supporters should have nothing to do with such illegal posts, whilst the venue management should ensure their staff ask anyone making an illegal video to leave the auditorium.

Only with such combined efforts can we hope to stamp out this growing problem."