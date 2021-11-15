                 

Bendigo welcomes post Covid return

After six lockdowns and 260 days and more, the members of Bendigo United Brass have managed to get together to do the thing they love...

Bendigo
  The members of the band are delighted to be able to get back together

Monday, 15 November 2021

        

The Australian state of Victoria is starting to show signs of emerging from its banding slumber after the most recent COVID-19 lockdowns came to an end.

Get together

As a result, members of Bendigo United Brass came together to catch up and make a recording, as player Colin Welllard told 4BR.

"Victoria and the city of Melbourne has been subject to a number of Covid-19 lockdowns. There have been six lockdowns in the city which have lasted for over 260 days while regional areas were also heavily impacted by restrictions.

The opportunity to perform as a band has therefore been hugely restricted, so given the correct opportunity we jumped at the chance."

Bendigo United Brass are a group of friends from various bands across the state who have joined forces over recent years to enjoy some musical fun together.

Earlier in the year the band performed as part of the Foden's Online Whit Friday Competition.

The opportunity to perform as a band has therefore been hugely restricted, so given the correct opportunity we jumped at the chanceBendigo United Brass

Getting together

Colin added: "When we got together this time we had players from all corners of the state — from Bendigo, Ararat, Horsham, Geelong, Newham, Warragul and Wonthaggi.

It gave us a great opportunity not only to come together and blow out the proverbial cobwebs, but also to catch up socially. Many of us have not been able to rehearse or perform for some time and have also been socially isolated for just as long.

So we thought it was a great opportunity to get back into the swing of playing as an ensemble and to enjoy the social side of banding".

Enjoy the performance

The performance can be found on Youtube at: https://youtu.be/R5Fw2n19kBc

        

