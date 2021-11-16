                 

Report & Result: 2021 Swedish National Championships

Its four titles in a row as Gota finally get to look forward to representing the nation at the 2022 European Championships after an innovative contesting solution.

Gota
  Gota celebrate their fourth win in a row and now look forward to Birmingham in 2022

Tuesday, 16 November 2021

        

The Swedish National Championships were held in an innovative manner last weekend as competitive brass banding returned after its enforced Covid-19 break.

The Swedish Brass Band Federation (SBBF) had originally planned to hold the event in its traditional format in Varnamo, but with concerns over ongoing health requirements an inventive solution was undertaken instead.

Plan B

'Plan B', as it was referred to from the hard working organisers, saw the competitors spilt into three regional events instead, with the results amalgamated.

On Friday November 12th the adjudication team of Tom Brevik, Stanley West, Frode Rydland and Hakan Björkman assessed bands from the Stockholm area of the country, whilst the following day they headed to Bankeryd near Jönköping for those in the Smaland and Gothenburg region.

This was followed on the Sunday in Lund for the bands around Malmö.

The new approach worked well, with the competitors more than happy to be able to perform in familiar surroundings without having to worry about their own travel and hotel arrangements and the potential Covid-19 problems that may have arisen from it.

There were four sections of competition: Championship; First; Second and 'Minibrass' (youth ensembles), as well as a 'Festival Section' for non-competing bands.

Göta get four in a row

There was a great deal to play for in the Championship Section where an impressive Göta Brass Band claimed the title for fourth time in a row.

With Covid-19 denying them the opportunity to represent the nation in Palanga and Malmo following their 2018 and 2019 wins, the victory saw them secure their place in the European Championship line-up at Symphony Hall ion Birmingham in May 2022.

Their finely judged rendition of the set-work, 'Ballet for Band' by Joseph Horovitz was delivered with an elegant sense of style under MD, Michael Thomsen.

They added to their margin of victory with an evocative rendition of their own-choice selection of Peter Graham's 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth'.

The band's outstanding flugel player Daniel Björnell claimed a deserved 'Best Soloist' award for his lovely lyrical playing in the set-work.

Former champions Windcorp and Solna Brass were well beaten, although both produced high quality performances of the test-piece and their own-choice selections of '...Dove Descending' and 'Dances & Arias' respectively.

Happy

Reflecting on their victory on their Facebook page the new champion stated: "We're incredibly happy for winning our fourth consecutive title, and would also like to congratulate all the other bands for their very impressive performances! Thank you to the Swedish band federation for a successful event."

And speaking later to 4BR, their spokesperson Eli Hellsten said: "We are all thrilled — not just with the victory but that we were finally able to get together and play once more.

We were able to have the first of our three weekend rehearsals together in September and worked from there much like we normally do. The result though was much better than we would have hoped because of Covid, and we gave two very good performances.

We have already booked our hotel for Birmingham — so we are determined not to miss out again."

Before the announcement of the results, Göta Brass joined Swedish trombone star Hakan Björkman for a short Gala Concert.

Section titles

In the own-choice First Division event it was Asenhöga Brassband led by Patrik Randefalk who reclaimed the title for the first time since 2017.

Their bold, well-directed performance of Percy Fletcher's classic 'Labour & Love' gave them a comprehensive six-point margin of victory over Immanuel Brass Stockholm, performing 'Connotations;', with defending champion Malmö Brass Band who played 'Hinemoa' in third.

It was a much closer battle in the Second Division where victory eventually went to Limhamns Brassband, conducted by Jan-Eskil Andersson.

It was the band's first National title success, courtesy of a neatly delivered rendition of Eric Ball's classic 'Petite Suite de Ballet', which proved good enough to pip the 'Spiriti of Youth' challenge of runner-up Bors Brass band, with former champion Immanuel Brass in third, playing 'A Malvern Suite'.

Mini and non competitive

As always there was a great deal to enjoy the Minibrass Section where AYBB — Asenhöga Youth Brass Band's short programme set took the title ahead of GYBB — Göteborg Youth Brass Band and Immanuel Minibrass, Enköping.

It was also good to see a number of bands take the opportunity to perform in an non-competitive way, with fine sets to enjoy from Bankeryds Brassband (Agne Jansson); Betlehemskyrkans Musikkar (David Glanneskog); Immanuel Brass, Jönköping (Magnus Hylander); Jarfalla Brassband (Peter Göthe); SCB — Swedish Central band (Kent Jonsson) and Söderkarens Musikkar (Kent Jonsson).

Results:


Championships Section:


Adjudicators: Tom Brevik, Stanley West, Frode Rydland
Set Work: Ballet for Band (Joseph Horovitz)
SetWork/Own Choice = Total

1. Göta Brass Band (Michael Thomsen): 95/97 = 96
2. Windcorp Brass Band (Philip Hannevik): 92/94 = 93
3. Solna Brass (Emil Björklund): 90/92 = 91

Conductor Prize: Michael Thomsen — Göta Brass Band
Best Soloist: Daniel Björnell (flugel) — Göta Brass Band


First Section:


Adjudicators: Tom Brevik, Stanley West, Frode Rydland

1. Asenhöga Brassband (Patrik Randefalk) — 97
2. Immanuel Brass Stockholm (Andreas Lundin) — 91
3. Malmö Brass Band (Jan Winborg) — 90
4. Smyrna Brass (Anders Hellman/David Glanneskog/Kalle Aberg) — 89
5. Lunds Brassband (Roger Andersson) — 87
6. Halmstad Brass (Mikael Johansson) — 85

Best Soloist: Johannes Forsberg (euphonium) — Asenhöga Brassband


Second Section:


Adjudicators: Tom Brevik, Stanley West, Frode Rydland

1. Limhamns Brassband (Jan-Eskil Andersson) — 86
2. Bors Brassband (Ulrik Lundquist) — 85
3. Immanuel Brass, Enköping (Ann-Sofi Andersson) — 83
4. Varnamo Missionskyrkas Brassband (Yngve Nordström) — 82

Best Soloist: Jonas Tedenstad (cornet) — Varnamo Missionskyrkas Brassband


Minibrass Section:


Adjudicators: Tom Brevik, Stanley West, Frode Rydland

1. AYBB — Asenhöga Youth Brass Band (Olof Forsberg)
2. GYBB — Göteborg Youth Brass Band (Rebecca Toth/Alva Lundquis/Daniel Björnell)
3. Immanuel Minibrass, Enköping (Carina Bigelius)
4. Torsby Minibrass (Berit Palmquist)

Best Soloist: Albin Sigvardsson (kit percussion) — AYBB — Asenhöga Youth Brass Band

        

