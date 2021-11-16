Wantage welcome Crompton signing

Wantage Silver Band has been boosted by the signing of the experienced baritone player Carole Crompton

Wantage Silver Band has announced the signing of the experienced Carole Crompton on solo baritone.

Experience

Having played with many of the UKs leading bands, including Desford and Foden's in helping them to win multiple European, National, Masters and Area titles, she has also gained widespread respect for organising the popular Bolsover Festival of Brass contest and Bolsover International (now Elgar International) Brass Band Summer School.

Carole is a former Trustee of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and Black Dyke Band and is now a Vice President with the Foden's Band working with them as their funding manager and advisor.

Enjoying

She continues to be kept busy as a freelance arts funding consultant, event organiser and manager, but told 4BR that she has already enjoyed the trips to rehearsals with Wantage.

"I've been looking to return to a serious level of banding for some time and Wantage offers the flexibility to do that. They are a band with a super musical outlook and I've been thoroughly enjoying the rehearsals under MD Paul Holland."

In welcoming Carole, Paul said: "I'm delighted to welcome Carole to us. Her vast experience and playing pedigree will add greatly to our euphonium and baritone section."