4BR Wednesday interview with Gideon Jukes

4BR talks to one half of the acclaimed Tokyo based Music for Isolation musical duo, Gideon Juckes about their forthcoming Christmas CD release with a difference, entitled 'On Christmas Day it Happened So...'

  The CD release is certainly a little different

Wednesday, 17 November 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and with Christmas already on the horizon we have headed east to Japan to link up Gideon Juckes — one half of the tuba and baritone sax duo 'Music for Isolation' — whose wonderfully atmospheric CD releases we have reviewed in the past on 4BR.

'On Christmas Day it so Happened' sees Gideon and Reiu Takauchi explore festive music from very different times and inspirations — including one apocryphal tale that may well make you think twice about ploughing any local field on the big day itself...

To find out more about purchasing the CD go to:
https://musicforisolation.bandcamp.com/

        

