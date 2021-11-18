Brass Bands Wales to discuss progress

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will be asking its members to discuss important topics of progress and work at their next quarterly meeting.

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, has invited all its Band and Associate Members to a reconvened General Quarterly Meeting.

Date and time

Due to unforeseen circumstances the original meeting scheduled for October had to be cancelled. It will now take place on Sunday 28th November at 10.00am.

The meeting will take place via the Zoom platform, with meeting details emailed out in the days leading up to the event.

Progress report

Membership update

Engagement strategies

Future initiatives and proposals