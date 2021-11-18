Brass Bands Wales to discuss progress

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the representative body that supports the existing organisations and structures of the Welsh banding community and music sector, has invited all its Band and Associate Members to a reconvened General Quarterly Meeting.
Date and time
Due to unforeseen circumstances the original meeting scheduled for October had to be cancelled. It will now take place on Sunday 28th November at 10.00am.
The meeting will take place via the Zoom platform, with meeting details emailed out in the days leading up to the event.
Progress report
Membership update
Engagement strategies
Future initiatives and proposals