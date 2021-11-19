                 

*
banner

News

WMC launches Conductor Contest

The World Music Contest Championships in Kerkrade has launched its international Conductor Contest.

Kerkrade
  The contest will be part of the 19th edition of the WMC Championships

Friday, 19 November 2021

        

The World Music Contest Championships has announced details of its Conductor Contest which will form part of its 2022 event in Kerkrade.

Applications are now open to take part in the competition that will take place between the 13th-20th July 2022.

Worldwide

24 candidates from the worldwide application process will be selected to receive an invitation for the event. The winner of the 'Golden Baton' will be decided during the final concert on Wednesday July 20th, where three finalists will conduct during the Gala Concert at the impressive Roda Hall.

The Conductors Contest has proven to be an important stepping stone in the career of young conductors, as Björn Bus, General Artistic Manager at WMC told 4BR: "We are continuing this longstanding tradition.

During previous WMC editions the conductors course and contest were integrated.
We have decided to organize the contest separately from the course again, to split the educational part from the competitive component."

For the first time, participants will have the opportunity to only work with professional ensembles and bandsWMC

Professional ensembles

He revealed that the WMC will be collaborating with the Association of Conductors & Instructors (BvOI) to organise the contest.

He added: "For the first time, participants will have the opportunity to only work with professional ensembles and bands such as the Helicon Wind Ensemble (NL), the Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Air Force (BE) and the Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy (NL)."

Registration details

Registration details can be found at: www.wmc.nl/en/participate/conductors-contest

Using this portal, participants can upload all required information. Registration closes on March 1st, 2022.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

brass in Concert

Get ready to be entertained...

November 19 • The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday — with the very best youth and elite level bands in the UK providing the brilliant entertainment. So don't miss a single note!

cd

Pre-order a fantastic celebration CD from the NYBBGB

November 19 • You can ensure you get your hands on the 70th anniversary National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain CD by pre-ordering it now in time for Christmas.

Crowdfunder

Get festive and get Christmas Crowdfunding to boost the coffers

November 19 • Brass Bands England and the Crowdfunder platform team up to help bands boost their coffers over the festive season.

Musicwear

Musicwearetc back and booming

November 19 • The uniform and accessory manufacturer has been kept busy since the return to post Covid-19 opening hours.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band annual remembrance day parade

Sunday 14 November • Priory Park, Bodmin PL312AE

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

DIGGLE BAND

November 18 • Diggle band N. West 2nd section have vacancies for 1/ 2nd and 1 /3rd cornet.. We are an ambitious committed band with a sensible mix of concert and contests.. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings 7.45 pm.at Diggle band club. . All applications in confidence.

Cheshire Constabulary Band

November 18 • Cornet player.. We are looking for a cornet player as we have a vacancy on back row, but all positions considered.

Stretford Band

November 18 • Principal cornet required for our friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . Currently rebuilding following covid we are looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months..

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top