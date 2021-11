Result: 2021 Danish National Championship

Concord sets flight path to European after successful title defence.

Concord Brass Band secured their place at the European Championships in Birmingham with a successful defence of their Danish National title in Arhus on the weekend.

Their performances of the set work, 'Songs of Ascent' by Jonathan Bates plus their own-choice test-piece selection of Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' gave them a two point margin of victory over rivals and local favourites Arhus Brass Band with former champion Lyngby-Taarbæk Brass Band in third.

Further details to follow

Result:



Adjudicators: Frode Rydland, Florent Didier, Jonathan Bates

Test piece: Songs of Ascent (Jonathan Bates)

Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Concord Brass (Reid Gilje): 95.3/95.0 = 95.2

2. Arhus Brass (Stig Maersk): 95.0/93.0 = 94.0

3. Lyngby-Taarbaek (Tim De Maeseneer): 94.7/92.0 = 93.4

4. FDF Christianshavn Brass (Robert Bang): 86.7/89.7 = 88.2

5. Nordvestjysk Brass (Huw Thomas): 87.3/88.7 = 88.0

Best Soloist in Set Work: Solo cornet (Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass)

Trophy for Highest Points in Own Choice: Concord Brass

First Division:



Adjudicators: Frode Rydland, Florent Didier, Jonathan Bates

Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Skanderborg Brass (Michelle Rakers): 94.0/93.0 = 93.5

2. Dania Brass (Dennis Andersen): 93.0/91.7 = 92.4

3. Hinnerup Gardens Brass (Anne Mette Tilsted Hansen): 91.0/92.0 = 91.5

4. Frederiksberg Brass (Mikkel Amsinck): 90.0/89.7 = 89.9

5. Danfoss Orkestret (Gert Skovlod Hattesen): 88.0/88.3 = 88.2

Best Soloist in Set Work: Flugel (Skanderborg Brass)

Second Division:



Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Aalborg Post Orkester (Henrik Juul-Brinkmann): 90.0/91.7 = 90.9

2. Flyverhjemmevaernets Musikkorps (Thomas Lorup Hylgaard): 91.0/89.0 = 90.0

3. Svogerslev Brass (Henrik Naeser Christiansen): 89.7/88.0 = 88.9

Best Soloist in Set Work: Cornet (Flyverhjemmevaernets Musikkorps)

Third Division:



Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Peder Most Garden (Bjarke Visby Andersen): 90.7/92.7 = 91.7

2. FDF Aarhus Musikkreds (Simon Saetre Kjaergaard): 87.7/88.3 = 88.0

3. FDF Gladsaxe Brass (Carl Viggo Jespersen): 85.3/89.3 = 87.3

4. Greve-Vedbaek Brass (Mathias Snejbjerg): 82.7/83.7 = 83.2

Best Soloist in Set Work: Horn (FDF Greve-Vedbaek Brass)