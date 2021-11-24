                 

*
banner

News

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to play key role to unlock talent

'Fair and Inclusive Classical Music' project aims to find a new stream of talent to enjoy an emerging career in classical music.

Birmingham
  The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will play a leading role in the project.

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

        

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, part of Birmingham City University, has been announced as a key partner in a national Arts Council England project aimed at unlocking musical talent in communities across England.

Fair and Inclusive

The 'Fair and Inclusive Classical Music' project will see it work alongside professional and community-based orchestras, partners in music education, broadcasters, record labels and schools to help widen access and develop pathways into classical music over the next decade.

The initiative was launched in response to new research within the 'Creating a More Inclusive Classical Music' report, which reveals that children and young people not exposed to Western classical music as part of daily life, or whose families did not have the means or opportunity to support commitment through lessons or study, are unlikely to join the classical music workforce.

Opportunities

The report highlights that location and availability of opportunities have an important influence on an individual's ability to progress within education and industry.

It also found people from lower socio-economic backgrounds struggle to get fair access to a full range of learning and employment opportunities.

The cost of lessons, of the instruments themselves, accessories such as sheet music, even the cost of travel to lessons and to other related activities and events can all be significant barriers from an early age.

Action plan

As part of the 'Fair and Inclusive Classical Music' project, Arts Council England has developed an action plan for the next three years, supported by DCMS, which includes:

1. Commissioning a major new research programme to understand the relationship between children's experience of classical music and their decision to learn a musical instrument

2. Working with orchestras, venues and promoters to ensure that there is fair and inclusive treatment for everyone working in classical music

3. Launching a long-term action research project, starting in the Midlands, to test initiatives aimed at supporting young people from all backgrounds looking to make a career in classical music and the wider music industry.

Track record

Richard Shrewsbury, Head of Learning and Participation at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, welcomed the news, stating: "Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is delighted to be a key partner in this initiative.

Our own track record of engaging and enabling young people who would not otherwise get the chance to progress on their musical journeys reflects our existing commitment to widening access and inclusion.

"The Fair and Inclusive Classical Music for All project now provides an exciting opportunity to work collaboratively with our Midlands partners, as well as with expert colleagues across Birmingham City University, in a collective effort to increase the impact on young people across the regions and the potential to make a very real difference in music-making for all."

The report highlights that location and availability of opportunities have an important influence on an individual's ability to progress within education and industry4BR

Developing talent

Meanwhile, Darren Henley, Arts Council England Chief Executive, added: "We believe passionately in classical music and that it can and should appeal to more people. Where you are from and your background shouldn't be a barrier to your chances of developing your talents.

That belief is at the heart of our ten-year strategy Let's Create. We are already supporting projects that are delivering some fantastic work to improve access for all but there is a need for much more collaboration to make sure that no one misses out."

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire's Learning and Participation programme currently works regularly with over 2000 young people and their families across the UK, with many of the programmes focusing on equity and inclusivity in classical music.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

kIRSTY aBBOTTS

Hammonds boost as Abbotts take top role

November 24 • Hammonds Band has been further boosted by the appointment of Kirsty Abbotts as their new principal cornet.

Aobba

New quartet joins Adjudication Association

November 24 • The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators has welcomed four new additions to their ranks.

Birmingham

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire to play key role to unlock talent

November 24 • 'Fair and Inclusive Classical Music' project aims to find a new stream of talent to enjoy an emerging career in classical music.

Concord

Result: 2021 Danish National Championship

November 22 • Concord sets flight path to European after successful title defence.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Watford Band

November 24 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Syston Band

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top