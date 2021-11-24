Rainford forced to withdraw from Scottish Open

The North West contender has been forced to withdraw from the event in Perth due to Covid-19 issues.

The Rainford Band has withdrawn from the Scottish Open in Perth on the weekend due to Covid-19 issues affecting members of the North-West band.

Chairman Geoff Hunter told 4BR: "We are obviously very disappointed that we will be unable to attend after coming third in 2019, but the health and well-being of our members and their families has to take priority.

We look forward to attending the event next year and we wish the organisers and the other competing bands all the best for another successful contest."

The band recently returned to the contest stage at the Dr Martin's contest and are now looking forward to the Christmas concert season.

