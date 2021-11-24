                 

*
banner

News

Rainford forced to withdraw from Scottish Open

The North West contender has been forced to withdraw from the event in Perth due to Covid-19 issues.

Rainford
  The Rainford Band has been forced to withdraw from the event

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

        

The Rainford Band has withdrawn from the Scottish Open in Perth on the weekend due to Covid-19 issues affecting members of the North-West band.

Chairman Geoff Hunter told 4BR: "We are obviously very disappointed that we will be unable to attend after coming third in 2019, but the health and well-being of our members and their families has to take priority.

We look forward to attending the event next year and we wish the organisers and the other competing bands all the best for another successful contest."

The band recently returned to the contest stage at the Dr Martin's contest and are now looking forward to the Christmas concert season.

        

TAGS: Rainford Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Palanga

Live music making rises like a Phoenix in Palanga

November 25 • The Lithuanian Wind Band Championships and Mnozil Brass herald a step back towards more live music making in Palanga.

sbba

SBBA heads on-line for AGM & Learning Festival

November 25 • The Scottish Brass Band Association Annual General Meeting and Learning Festival will be held on-line in January next year.

Higham

Farr and wide enjoy Higham Hall music making

November 25 • Besson star Owen Farr led delegates on a great weekend of music making in Cumbria.

wALLACE

Her Majesty's Medal for Music awarded to John Wallace CBE

November 24 • The renowned Scottish trumpet player, educator, composer and arts leader is to be the recipient of the Her Majesty's Medal for Music.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Watford Band

November 24 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Syston Band

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top