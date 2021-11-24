Her Majesty's Medal for Music awarded to John Wallace CBE

The renowned Scottish trumpet player, educator, composer and arts leader is to be the recipient of the Her Majesty's Medal for Music.

Buckingham Palace has announced that The Queen has approved the 2021 award of Her Majesty's Medal for Music to John Wallace CBE.

The internationally renowned Scottish trumpet soloist, composer and educator is the seventeenth recipient of the award. He joins a list that has included Sir Charles Mackerras, Bryn Terfel, Judith Weir, Sir Colin Davis and Thea Musgrave.

Outstanding

The Queen's Medal for Music was established in 2005 at the suggestion of former Master of The Queen's Music, the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies. It is awarded annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Born in Fife in 1949, his remarkable musical career spans his lifetime — starting in the brass band movement with Tullis Russell Band. His professional encompasses playing with the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra.

Renowned

A renowned educator and promoter of arts education, he served as Head of the Brass Faculty at the Royal Academy of Music in London, before becoming Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, the Royal College of Music, the Trinity Laban Conservatoire, Leeds Conservatoire, Royal Northern College of Music, and the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

The founder of the Wallace Collection, which has toured all over the world, and is now based in Scotland as a partner of the St Andrews Music Participation (StAMP) Project, it has given 150 youngsters across Fife the opportunity to start learning a brass instrument since the start of the pandemic.

John Wallace currently convenes the Music Education Partnership Group, which worked to secure free instrumental tuition in Scottish state schools.

I am honoured and humbled to accept this award. I work with many teams of inspiring musicians across every genre of music and aspect of music education in Scotland John Wallace CBE

Advertisement

Approval

The nominating process for the award is overseen by a committee chaired by the Master of The Queen's Music, Judith Weir. The committee meet annually to discuss their nominees before submitting their recommendation to The Queen for approval.

Commenting on the award, Judith Weir said: "Following his stellar career as a trumpet player, John Wallace transformed arts education during his stewardship of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. His creativity and energy remain an inspiration and example to everyone in the musical world."

Honoured

On hearing of the award, John Wallace said: "I am honoured and humbled to accept this award. I work with many teams of inspiring musicians across every genre of music and aspect of music education in Scotland.

I just light the touch-paper and stand back. This award is recognition of the indomitable spirit of those musicians."