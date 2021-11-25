                 

Belgian National Championships cancelled

Increased concerns over Covid-19 have led to the cancellation of this weekend's Belgian National Championships.

Culture
  The event was due to have taken place this weekend in Heist-op-den-Berg

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

4BR has been informed that the Belgian National Championships have been cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

The 42nd edition of the event was due to have taken place on the weekend (27th/28th November) at the Zwaneberg Cultural Center in Heist-op-den-Berg with the Elite level bands performing the set-work of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' alongside their own-choice selections.

The adjudication team was Dr Robert Childs, Joop van Dijk and Sheona White.

Further protocols

A new Royal Degree accompanying Covid-19 protocols was issued by the Belgian Government on November 20th which outlined further stricter rules that had to be implemented for both indoor and outdoor events, concerts and competitions.

Further rules could also be implemented at a city or municipality level.

Unfortunately, it is my painful task to inform everyone that we have decided to cancel the eventsArthur Vanderhoeft, VLAMO

Crisis meeting

Arthur Vanderhoeft, Chairman of the Brass Band Committee VLAMO, stated directly to 4BR: "In view of the Covid situation in Belgium we had a crisis meeting to talk about the organisation of the Belgian Brass Band Championships."

He added: "Unfortunately, it is my painful task to inform everyone that we have decided to cancel the events.

We allowed all the bands to give their opinion in the discussion and it was clear that, although there was no consensus, we had to take a decision that also considers the public interest of our population."

        

