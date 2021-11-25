                 

International flavour to Yorkshire Trombone Day

The first Yorkshire Trombone Day attracted delegates from far and wide.

Brett Baker
  Brett Baker led the delegates in masterclasses and workshops

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

Skelmanthorpe Band recently played host to the first 'Yorkshire Trombone Day' sponsored by Michael Rath Trombones and led by Brett Baker and members of the Black Dyke Trombone Ensemble.

26 delegates from as far afield as Switzerland and Norway enjoyed a full programme of masterclasses and ensemble activities. The delegates were split into groups according to ability and performed pieces such as 'La Danza', 'Amazing Grace' and ''Mid all the Traffic', all skilfully transcribed by Ian Jones.

Lunchtime concert

A lunchtime concert featured the Black Dyke quartet which led to delegates being invited to play along with the group to gain ensemble experience.

Tim Sidwell from Rath Trombones then led a demonstration on instrument maintenance with delegates given opportunities to try out the latest range of Rath Trombones. The day concluded with a performance to family and friends.

Enthusiastic group

Talking about the initiative, Brett Baker told 4BR: "After the best part of two years without any trombone ensemble workshops, it was wonderful to work with an enthusiastic group of musicians.

It was great to link up with players from Norway and Switzerland as well as closer to home. We are already planning for next year's event."

Organiser Martin Heartfield was delighted with the number of delegates and received excellent feedback with one delegate calling the day "fantastic"with another saying that they "really enjoyed the content of the day and look forward to a further event next year".

4BR was informed that plans are already in place for next year with an evening concert to be added to the busy programme.

        

