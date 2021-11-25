                 

*
banner

News

New recruits for Wantage

The experienced duo of Lucas Wong and Lizzie Findley join the ranks of Championship Section Wantage Silver Band.

Wantage
  The duo join a band with a busy festive season ahead.

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

The Wantage Band has welcomed two new recruits ahead of what they expect to be a busy festive season with the signings of Lucas Wong and Lizzie Findley.

Lucas is no stranger to the band having deputised previously in several concerts and contests. Originally from Leicestershire, he is a professional musician with the British
Army Band Tidworth having previously played with Foresters Brass, Tredegar,
Ebbw Valley and Lydbrook. He joins on second euphonium.

Great atmosphere

Speaking about his move he said: "There is a great atmosphere in rehearsals, and I've got so many friends in the band. It's great to be able to play regularly for a proactive and busy championship section band once again."

Meanwhile, Lizzie adds experience to the percussion section having recently returning to the area after living in Wales. Until recently Lizzie played for Pontarddulais Band but when moving back to her home town she couldn't stay away from the band hall for long. As well as playing for Wantage Band she is keen to support the new initiative Wantage Percussion Academy.

Excited

Lizzie added: "Wantage provided my first entry into banding many years ago and has remained special to me. I'm excited to get stuck in again with a great percussion
team."

These new additions to the team come ahead of the bands Christmas family concerts where they have sold over 600 tickets to the local community all excited to watch 'The Snowman' on the big screen, along to the band playing the full soundtrack.

We've had some very experienced players join in recent months and our performances at forthcoming projects and contests will only be enhanced with Lucas and Lizzie with usWantage Silver Band

Enhance

Band spokesperson Sam Wyne told B4R: "It's a very exciting time for the band.

We've had some very experienced players join in recent months and our performances at forthcoming projects and contests will only be enhanced with Lucas and Lizzie with us."

        

TAGS: Wantage Silver 'A'

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory

Enjoy all the Treasures of Brass in Concert

November 25 • You can enjoy all the action from the Brass in Concert Championships once again thanks to the wobplay.com recording platform

Wantage

New recruits for Wantage

November 25 • The experienced duo of Lucas Wong and Lizzie Findley join the ranks of Championship Section Wantage Silver Band.

Brett Baker

International flavour to Yorkshire Trombone Day

November 25 • The first Yorkshire Trombone Day attracted delegates from far and wide.

Stravinki

Swiss rejoice at National return

November 25 • The Swiss National Championships will take place in Montreux this weekend.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Watford Band

November 24 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Syston Band

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top