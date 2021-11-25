New recruits for Wantage

The experienced duo of Lucas Wong and Lizzie Findley join the ranks of Championship Section Wantage Silver Band.

The Wantage Band has welcomed two new recruits ahead of what they expect to be a busy festive season with the signings of Lucas Wong and Lizzie Findley.

Lucas is no stranger to the band having deputised previously in several concerts and contests. Originally from Leicestershire, he is a professional musician with the British

Army Band Tidworth having previously played with Foresters Brass, Tredegar,

Ebbw Valley and Lydbrook. He joins on second euphonium.

Great atmosphere

Speaking about his move he said: "There is a great atmosphere in rehearsals, and I've got so many friends in the band. It's great to be able to play regularly for a proactive and busy championship section band once again."

Meanwhile, Lizzie adds experience to the percussion section having recently returning to the area after living in Wales. Until recently Lizzie played for Pontarddulais Band but when moving back to her home town she couldn't stay away from the band hall for long. As well as playing for Wantage Band she is keen to support the new initiative Wantage Percussion Academy.

Excited

Lizzie added: "Wantage provided my first entry into banding many years ago and has remained special to me. I'm excited to get stuck in again with a great percussion

team."

These new additions to the team come ahead of the bands Christmas family concerts where they have sold over 600 tickets to the local community all excited to watch 'The Snowman' on the big screen, along to the band playing the full soundtrack.

Enhance

Band spokesperson Sam Wyne told B4R: "It's a very exciting time for the band.

We've had some very experienced players join in recent months and our performances at forthcoming projects and contests will only be enhanced with Lucas and Lizzie with us."