Gregson to sign copies of World Rejoicing at Swiss Nationals

The composer of the top section set-test will be on hand to sign copies of the study score of his work which will help decide which band becomes Swiss National Champion this year.

Edward Gregson
  The composer will be in Switzerland to listen to the performances of his work

Friday, 26 November 2021

        

Composer Edward Gregson will be heading to Montreux this weekend to attend the Swiss National Championships.

Following its premiere at the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht last month, his multi-national commission, 'The Word Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) will be used as the set-work in the Championship Section at the Montreux Convention Centre's magnificent Stravinski Hall.

The sole distributor for the performing material is Morthanveld Publishing Ltd.

The composer will visit the World of Brass trade stand at 5.00pm on Saturday 27th November near the main entrance to the hall to sign copies of the study score.

        

Edward Gregson

