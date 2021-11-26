Quintet of key signings for Dobcross

Dobcross Silver Band has welcome five new players to the ranks as they look forward to the 2022 contesting season.

Dobcross Silver Band has announced five key new signings to boost its ranks in preparation for the 2022 contest season.

The band has been busy and proactive during the past Covid-19 restricted year and more and is now delighted to welcome the new players.

Signings

Mike Murfin joins on principal cornet. Formerly of the Marsden Band, he brings a wealth of experience and talent to the role. Meanwhile, Neil Fielding joins on solo horn after enjoying spells with Stacksteads Band and more recently Blackburn & Darwen. Vicky Smith also joins from Stacksteads Band on solo baritone.

The lower end of the band is also strengthened by the arrival of John Schofield on BBb tuba. Following a short break form banding Joh returns with a wealth of experience to his names at the likes of Wingates and Diggle.

Also joining the foundation team builders is Howard Taylor, recently of the Uppermill Band who comes in on solo EEb tuba.

New dimension

Speaking about the new arrivals, Dobcross MD, Jason M Smith told 4BR: "Mike, Neil and Vicky's introduction has brought a new dimension to the top end of the band and John and Howard add an extra level to the bottom end."

He added: "We didn't rest on our laurels during the enforced break and have worked hard to sustain our progress. These are exciting times and certainly a statement of intent for the future. We are all looking forward to the new contesting season."