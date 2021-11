Results: 2021 Swiss National Championships

Valaisia Brass Band Rejoice once again as they retain their Swiss National title with divisional honours to Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia; Brass Band Bern; Brass Band Feldmusik Escholzmatt; Musik Frohsinn Oberburg Jugend Brass Band Oberer Sempachersee

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.