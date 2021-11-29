Report & Result: 2021 Wessex Winter Contest

Verwood Concert Brass leads the way in Poole to secure the Wessex Winter Contest title.

There was an excellent turn out of bands for the Wessex Brass Band Association Winter Contest held recently at Poole High School.

Confident Verwood

Open to bands in all sections, victory went to a confident Verwood Concert Brass, as the Championship Section band under the baton of Kevin Smith claimed the honours with an exciting performance of 'Blitz'.

It proved good enough to repel the strong First Section challenge of A W Parker Drybrook, as the Gloucestershire band gave a fine account of 'A London Overture', as well as taking the separate March prize for their rendition of 'Army of the Nile'. Euph player Mandy Hamer claimed the 'Best Euphonium' prize.

Third place went to Bournemouth Concert Brass with a vibrant rendition of 'La Forza Del Destino'.

The final top-six places went to Hyde, whose fine principal cornet Jack Grimmett won both the 'Best Instrumentalist' and 'Best Cornet' accolades for his outstanding playing in their performance of 'A London Overture', with Andover in fifth and Verwood Town in sixth.

Overall excllence

Verwood's overall excellence was enhanced by section and individual award winning contributions, including those for 'Best Percussion' and 'Best Basses', with MD Kevin Smith taking the 'Best Musical Director' award. The band also provided a short concert before the announcement of the results.

Writing about their achievements on the day the band stated on their Facebook page that huge credit should go to their MD (who also conducted Verwood Town Band)

"Obviously getting good results such as this makes banding all the more rewarding but however things go on the day the essential thing is for people to enjoy playing and that was evident from all of the bands that played, so well done to all the other competing bands."

They added: "So, that was some day but there is no resting up for any of the bands as it is full steam ahead with rehearsals for the Christmas Concert and lots of carolling gigs."

Result:



Adjudicator: Chris Davis

1. Verwood Concert Brass

2. AW Parker (Drybrook)

3. Bournemouth Concert Brass

4. Hyde Band

5. Andover Town

6. Verwood Town

7. Ebbw Valley Brass

8. Sherborne Town

9. Poole Borough

10. Alder Valley Brass

11. Denmead Brass

12. New Forest Brass

14. Brighton & Hove

15. Shaftsbury Town

March A: AW Drybrook

March B: Verwood Town

Best Musical Director: Kevin Smith (Verwood Concert Brass)

Best Instrumentalist: Jack Grimmett (Hyde Band)

Best Cornet: Jack Grimett (Hyde Band)

Best Euphonium: Mandy Hamer (AW Parker (Drybrook))

Best Bass Section: Verwood Concert Brass

Best Percussion Section: Verwood Concert Brass

Best Trombone Section: Denmead Brass

Section Winners:

Championship Section: Verwood Concert Brass

First Section: AW Parker (Drybrook)

Second Section: Poole Borough

Third Section: Verwood Town Band

Fourth Section: Shaftesbury Town