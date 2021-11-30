                 

*
Widdop returns to take baton

The experienced Alan Widdop makes a long awaited return to Whitworth Vale & Healey.

Alan Widdop
  The experienced Alan Widdop has conducted the band before

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

Whitworth Vale & Healey Band has appointed the vastly experience Alan Widdop as their new Musical Director.

Alan is no stranger to the band having taken them in several concerts prior to the pandemic and is in fact returning to the helm for a second time after enjoying a tenure with the baton in the mid 1980s.

Great to be back

Commenting on the appointment Alan said: "It's great to be back! I'm looking forward to working with the band that has a great mix of experienced and younger players."

Meanwhile, a delighted Band Chairman Richard Milton added: "The band is thrilled to have started a new chapter with Alan and we are looking forward to a successful time with him — starting with our busy Christmas season, before we focus on the Butlin's Festival and the Regional Championships."

        

Whitworth Vale & Healey

