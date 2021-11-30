Christmas Greetings in the post

A Derbyshire artist with a love of brass bands has come up with some great festive greeting cards for you to send to family and friends...

It's that time of year again — cold lips and feet on the Christmas Carolling jobs, an overload of festive music in concerts and even the first few try outs of test pieces for contests next year.

However, make sure you don't forget to remind your family and friends that your first love is still brass banding by sending them some great Christmas cards with your name on.

Fantastic range

They've been produced by Heather Horsley, a Derbyshire based artist and illustrator who has added to her fantastic range of designs with her festive brass band Christmas greetings.

There are a couple of cheeky 'Caroller's Christmas Kit' cards to choose from or something a little more traditional.

www.heatherhorsley.com