                 

*
banner

News

Christmas Greetings in the post

A Derbyshire artist with a love of brass bands has come up with some great festive greeting cards for you to send to family and friends...

xmas card
  The artist has produced numerous different card designs for Christmas — not just brass banding ones

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

It's that time of year again — cold lips and feet on the Christmas Carolling jobs, an overload of festive music in concerts and even the first few try outs of test pieces for contests next year.

However, make sure you don't forget to remind your family and friends that your first love is still brass banding by sending them some great Christmas cards with your name on.

Fantastic range

They've been produced by Heather Horsley, a Derbyshire based artist and illustrator who has added to her fantastic range of designs with her festive brass band Christmas greetings.

There are a couple of cheeky 'Caroller's Christmas Kit' cards to choose from or something a little more traditional.

www.heatherhorsley.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Midlands Core

New venue for Midlands Area contest

November 30 • The Midlands Regional Championships will take place in a brand new venue in 2022

Learning festival

Packed agenda for online Scottish Brass Learning Conference

November 30 • There is a full schedule of free conference topics to be presented by leading figures in the inaugural Scottish Brass Learning Conference.

Victoria

New state youth band set up in Victoria

November 30 • The Australian state of Victoria will see a revival of its representative youth band.

Registry

New BBP rules come into force from January

November 30 • Three significant rule changes come into force for contests using BBP Registry Rules — including the Regional Championships.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Staines Brass

November 30 • Staines Brass 1st Section are looking for , Solo Euphonium player to join our ranks. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

The Marple Band

November 29 • Want a change of scene. We're a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass player, variety of cornets(depending on experience), 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone and kit percussion. We are currently preparing for NW Regionals.

Wotton and District Silver Band

November 28 • Vacancy for PERCUSSIONIST.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top