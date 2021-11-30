                 

New BBP rules come into force from January

Three significant rule changes come into force for contests using BBP Registry Rules — including the Regional Championships.

Registry
  The new rules come into force from January 1st

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

The BBP Registry has announced three significant rule changes, effective from 1st January 2022.

The changes will apply to the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain series, as well as the other events that use the BBP registration system.

Assist bands

Speaking about the new rule changes, Tim Jones (BBP Registrar) told 4BR: "The National Forum of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain recently met to discuss the Nationals contest series, but also to assess the current state of brass banding in the UK following the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Forum has suggested three changes to the BBP Registry Rules to assist bands in fielding a full complement of performers at the Regional Championships 2022 and onwards".

The BBP Registry Advisory Body has recommended the rule changes to be implemented effective from 1st January 2022.

All Registry transactions processed before 1st January 2022 will be subject to the existing rules that are in place.

Updated Registry Rule Book

The updated BBP Registry Rule Book will be produced & distributed to member bands in early January, and the updated rules will also be published on the BBP Registry website ( www.bbpregistry.com) at the same time.

Further information can be obtained at:
BBP Registry: 02920 700943 (Option 2),
Monday-Friday: 9.30am-3.30pm
office@bbpregistry.com

The BBP Registry Advisory Body has recommended the rule changes to be implemented effective from 1st January 2022

Rule changes

RULE 17B:


Existing rule: The transfer will become effective 28 DAYS from the date of receipt by the Registry of the duly completed official documentation as detailed in APPENDIX 3, 1C

New rule: The transfer will become effective five days from the date of receipt by the Registry of the duly completed official documentation as detailed in APPENDIX 3, 1C

RULE 18:


Existing rule: A player who has transferred from a band cannot re-join their previous band until a period of six months has elapsed from the date on which the player transferred from that previous band.

New rule: A player who has transferred from a band cannot re-join their previous band until a period of two months has elapsed from the date on which the player transferred from that previous band.

RULE 21:


Existing rule: A player whose registration with a band has been cancelled and who has joined another band, cannot re-join their previous band until a period of six months has elapsed from the date on which their registration with that previous band was cancelled.

New rule: A player whose registration with a band has been cancelled and who has joined another band, cannot re-join their previous band until a period of two months has elapsed from the date on which their registration with that previous band was cancelled.

        

