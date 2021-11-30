                 

Packed agenda for online Scottish Brass Learning Conference

There is a full schedule of free conference topics to be presented by leading figures in the inaugural Scottish Brass Learning Conference.

Learning festival
  The free conference will be held online

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

The inaugural Scottish Brass Learning Conference will take place virtually on Sunday 5th December with an array of world class presenters delivering inspiring on-line sessions on a wide range of topics.

Free conference

The free conference is aimed at all brass players including teachers, performers, students and graduates from all genres.

Internationally renowned trumpet soloist and former Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland John Wallace CBE will deliver the key note speech.

It was recently announced that he was to be awarded Her Majesty's Medal for Music, presented to musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Sessions

Sessions to include:
Pillars of Truth in Brass Playing
Tom Hooten (Principal Trumpet Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Breathing Gym
Patrick Sheridan (Tuba Soloist)

Introducing Improvisation to Our Skill Set
Andy Scott (Saxophonist/Composer)

Beginner Brass Strategies
Helen Minshall (Education Ambassador at Warwick Music)

Introduction to Performance Psychology
Lee Holland (Director of Mental Note)

Unlocking the Mystery of the French Horn
Christine McGinley (Orchestra of the Scottish Ballet)

A student's musical journey in Highland
Mark Reynolds (Brass Instructor at High Life Highland)

Update: Digital Exams, What's New for Brass and CPD Opportunities
Jenna Main (ABRSM Regional Development Executive, Scotland)

Musical learning

The conference is supported by ABRSM, through the Elevate programme, created to better understand how to sustain young people's musical learning in areas where they face significant barriers.

Elevate was launched in response to The Music Commission report published in March 2019, which set out key themes and recommendations for improving how governments, music organisations, schools, teachers, parents and learners, assess progress and progression in learning music.

Showcase

As part of the conference, the organisers want to showcase talent from all over the country via virtual and recorded performances. If you have solo, ensemble, band, school or community performances you would like to share virtually with delegates, please send videos or wetransfer files to scottishbrasslearning@gmail.com

Register now

Attendees can plan the day to suit their schedule for what will be a fantastic day of learning and professional development for brass musicians everywhere.

Register now for free via this short online form: https://forms.gle/nZBcbHNynLiVtuXK8

        

