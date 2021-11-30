New venue for Midlands Area contest

The Midlands Regional Championships will take place in a brand new venue in 2022

The Midlands Regional Championship Committee has confirmed the new arrangements that have been made to host its 2022 Regional Championship event

The Championships will now take place on the weekend of the 26th/27th February plus Sunday 6th March at The Core Theatre at Corby Cube in Northants (NN17 1QG).

Built in 2011 it is a modern entertainment venue which has a main theatre that can seat 445 people on three levels. It has hosted many leading entertainment acts and has been a focal point of the successful urban development of the Corby area.

Schedule:

Championship Section: — Sunday 27th February (pm)

First Section: Saturday 26th February (pm)

Second Section: Saturday 26th February (am)

Third Section: Sunday 27th February (am)

Fourth Section: Sunday 6th March

Thanks





Regional Secretary, Lesley Bentley told 4BR: "We will get the entry forms in the post to the competing bands. My thanks go to those who sent in helpful suggestions. We are now looking forward to hosting the event."