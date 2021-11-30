                 

*
banner

News

New venue for Midlands Area contest

The Midlands Regional Championships will take place in a brand new venue in 2022

Midlands Core
  The modern venue

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

The Midlands Regional Championship Committee has confirmed the new arrangements that have been made to host its 2022 Regional Championship event

The Championships will now take place on the weekend of the 26th/27th February plus Sunday 6th March at The Core Theatre at Corby Cube in Northants (NN17 1QG).

Built in 2011 it is a modern entertainment venue which has a main theatre that can seat 445 people on three levels. It has hosted many leading entertainment acts and has been a focal point of the successful urban development of the Corby area.

Schedule:

Championship Section: — Sunday 27th February (pm)
First Section: Saturday 26th February (pm)
Second Section: Saturday 26th February (am)
Third Section: Sunday 27th February (am)
Fourth Section: Sunday 6th March

Thanks



Regional Secretary, Lesley Bentley told 4BR: "We will get the entry forms in the post to the competing bands. My thanks go to those who sent in helpful suggestions. We are now looking forward to hosting the event."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Midlands Core

New venue for Midlands Area contest

November 30 • The Midlands Regional Championships will take place in a brand new venue in 2022

Learning festival

Packed agenda for online Scottish Brass Learning Conference

November 30 • There is a full schedule of free conference topics to be presented by leading figures in the inaugural Scottish Brass Learning Conference.

Victoria

New state youth band set up in Victoria

November 30 • The Australian state of Victoria will see a revival of its representative youth band.

Registry

New BBP rules come into force from January

November 30 • Three significant rule changes come into force for contests using BBP Registry Rules — including the Regional Championships.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Staines Brass

November 30 • Staines Brass 1st Section are looking for , Solo Euphonium player to join our ranks. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

The Marple Band

November 29 • Want a change of scene. We're a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass player, variety of cornets(depending on experience), 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone and kit percussion. We are currently preparing for NW Regionals.

Wotton and District Silver Band

November 28 • Vacancy for PERCUSSIONIST.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top