Last roll of the drum for Woollam

Dave Woollam has stepped down from the Musical Director/Bandmaster roll at the Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary.

Dave Woollam who has been the Musical Director/Bandmaster of the Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary since 2007 has decided to step away from the role.

Although the band has never been a prolific contesting outfit, choosing to enter just the regional championships each year, it has nevertheless qualified for the National Finals on four occasion under his direction.

The band's main function along with its Corps of Drums is to represent the Cheshire Police through its concert and ceremonial performances.

Pride

Speaking about his decision, Dave told 4BR: "I'm extremely proud of my time with the band and it has been an agonising decision to move on. It has been a true labour of love for the past 15 years and I very much hope someone will step forward to lead this this fine group of people and musicians."

He added: "It is a wonderful opportunity for a person with the right qualities and passion to take over the directorship of our wonderful band and its Corps of Drums.

To submit expressions of interest for this great opportunity please see the vacancies area of the Cheshire Police website.