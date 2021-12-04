New additions bring life to Derwent resurgence

Five new recruits have brought an injection of musical life into the band that has made a stir with its deathly entertainment.

Derwent Brass is enjoying its return to the concert and competitive platforms following the pandemic hiatus.

The band caused a bit of a stir at the Bolsover and Wychavon Festivals with their innovative 'Musica De Los Muertos' set penned by Music Director Jack Capstaff, helped by a raft of new recruits.





New quintet

A quintet of new members have joined the ranks, led by Matt Spriggs who takes over as solo euphonium from Adam Rutter who departed after an acclaimed 16 year tenure in the role. Matt recently played with Carlton Main Frickley where he enjoyed a very successful period backed by a fine 27-year career in the Army.

Alongside him came David Holling on baritone and Assistant Music Director. The successful conductor has secured fine results with the likes of Thoresby Colliery and Strata Brass, as well as a composer with works such as 'Phoenix', used as the Butlin's set test in 2015.

Mandy Holling also comes from Carlton Main Frickley on repiano cornet with Ben Jowett making the move to assistant principal cornet.

Bolstering the section further is the arrival of Tom Wallage on solo cornet who joins from Accerler8 Band. Tom has also played solo cornet and principal cornet with Hathern Band.

The final addition is Abbey Watson who joins on tenor horn from Gresley Colliery Band. Abbey has regularly performed with the band as a guest for some years, including at contests and was accepted into the Royal Corps of Army Music before embarking on a successful career in dentistry.

Depth and quality

Speaking about the new appointments, Band Manager Chris Leonard told 4BR: "We couldn't be happier with the recent appointments of Abbey, Dave, Mandy, Matt and Tom. They are all highly talented players that are already adding a real depth and quality to the band.

Adding to this the strength and experience of Dave as Assistant Music Director puts the band in a very strong position for the future.