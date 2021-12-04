                 

*
banner

News

New additions bring life to Derwent resurgence

Five new recruits have brought an injection of musical life into the band that has made a stir with its deathly entertainment.

Derwent Brass
  The band has made a real impression on the contest stage of late

Saturday, 04 December 2021

        

Derwent Brass is enjoying its return to the concert and competitive platforms following the pandemic hiatus.

The band caused a bit of a stir at the Bolsover and Wychavon Festivals with their innovative 'Musica De Los Muertos' set penned by Music Director Jack Capstaff, helped by a raft of new recruits.

New quintet

A quintet of new members have joined the ranks, led by Matt Spriggs who takes over as solo euphonium from Adam Rutter who departed after an acclaimed 16 year tenure in the role. Matt recently played with Carlton Main Frickley where he enjoyed a very successful period backed by a fine 27-year career in the Army.

Alongside him came David Holling on baritone and Assistant Music Director. The successful conductor has secured fine results with the likes of Thoresby Colliery and Strata Brass, as well as a composer with works such as 'Phoenix', used as the Butlin's set test in 2015.

Mandy Holling also comes from Carlton Main Frickley on repiano cornet with Ben Jowett making the move to assistant principal cornet.

Bolstering the section further is the arrival of Tom Wallage on solo cornet who joins from Accerler8 Band. Tom has also played solo cornet and principal cornet with Hathern Band.

The final addition is Abbey Watson who joins on tenor horn from Gresley Colliery Band. Abbey has regularly performed with the band as a guest for some years, including at contests and was accepted into the Royal Corps of Army Music before embarking on a successful career in dentistry.

Depth and quality

Speaking about the new appointments, Band Manager Chris Leonard told 4BR: "We couldn't be happier with the recent appointments of Abbey, Dave, Mandy, Matt and Tom. They are all highly talented players that are already adding a real depth and quality to the band.

Adding to this the strength and experience of Dave as Assistant Music Director puts the band in a very strong position for the future.

        

TAGS: Derwent Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tendring

Tendring ensure local audience are not Brassed Off

December 4 • Tendring Brass has linked up with their local Amateur Dramatic Society to provide some wonderful 'Brassed Off' stage entertainment.

festive treat

Ancient festive treat brought online

December 4 • Jena Brass Band BlechKLANG will be performing their 'Tales from Ancient Times' Christmas Concert on line this year.

Derwent Brass

New additions bring life to Derwent resurgence

December 4 • Five new recruits have brought an injection of musical life into the band that has made a stir with its deathly entertainment.

sbba speaks

SBBA Speaks to the world

December 4 • The first 'SBBA Speaks' podcast has taken to the airwaves

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadiers Guards

Friday 3 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Cathays Brass - Musikverein Stuttgart-Hofen

Friday 3 December • Facebook Live: https://fb.me/e/1Vwt5n4Ij

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 4 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

VBS Poynton Brass Band - Christmas Concert

Sunday 5 December • Poynton Civic Centre SK12 1RB

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 December • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Vacancies »

Cheshire Constabulary Band

December 3 • Musical director/Bandmaster sought for a successful band and Corps of drums based in Winsford Cheshire .

Chadderton Band

December 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

city of coventry brass

December 1 • City of Coventry Brass have immediate vacancy for BBb bass player. Instrument available.We rehearse in Coventry on a Thursday evening

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top