Tendring ensure local audience are not Brassed Off

Tendring Brass has linked up with their local Amateur Dramatic Society to provide some wonderful 'Brassed Off' stage entertainment.

After a delay of nearly two years, Tendring Brass linked up with Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society to provide four thrilling performances of the iconic stage version of 'Brassed Off'. The perfromances were enjoyed by over 900 people at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton.

Originally scheduled for June 2020, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the determination of all involved saw it return.

Incredible journey

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It has been an incredible journey for all the cast and band, but Director, Brenda White-Robinson and conductor, Antony Sanders, both agreed that it was a simply amazing play to get people back out and enjoying live performances at the theatre once again.

Congratulations must go to one of our youngest cornet players, Oliver Toms, in the lead roll of 'Shane' which saw him fulfil two of his great passions — music and acting."