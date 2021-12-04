                 

*
banner

News

Tendring ensure local audience are not Brassed Off

Tendring Brass has linked up with their local Amateur Dramatic Society to provide some wonderful 'Brassed Off' stage entertainment.

Tendring
  The performances cam together after an 18 month delay.

Saturday, 04 December 2021

        

After a delay of nearly two years, Tendring Brass linked up with Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society to provide four thrilling performances of the iconic stage version of 'Brassed Off'. The perfromances were enjoyed by over 900 people at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton.

Originally scheduled for June 2020, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the determination of all involved saw it return.

Incredible journey

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It has been an incredible journey for all the cast and band, but Director, Brenda White-Robinson and conductor, Antony Sanders, both agreed that it was a simply amazing play to get people back out and enjoying live performances at the theatre once again.

Congratulations must go to one of our youngest cornet players, Oliver Toms, in the lead roll of 'Shane' which saw him fulfil two of his great passions — music and acting."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tendring

Tendring ensure local audience are not Brassed Off

December 4 • Tendring Brass has linked up with their local Amateur Dramatic Society to provide some wonderful 'Brassed Off' stage entertainment.

festive treat

Ancient festive treat brought online

December 4 • Jena Brass Band BlechKLANG will be performing their 'Tales from Ancient Times' Christmas Concert on line this year.

Derwent Brass

New additions bring life to Derwent resurgence

December 4 • Five new recruits have brought an injection of musical life into the band that has made a stir with its deathly entertainment.

sbba speaks

SBBA Speaks to the world

December 4 • The first 'SBBA Speaks' podcast has taken to the airwaves

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadiers Guards

Friday 3 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Cathays Brass - Musikverein Stuttgart-Hofen

Friday 3 December • Facebook Live: https://fb.me/e/1Vwt5n4Ij

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 4 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

VBS Poynton Brass Band - Christmas Concert

Sunday 5 December • Poynton Civic Centre SK12 1RB

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 December • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Vacancies »

Cheshire Constabulary Band

December 3 • Musical director/Bandmaster sought for a successful band and Corps of drums based in Winsford Cheshire .

Chadderton Band

December 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

city of coventry brass

December 1 • City of Coventry Brass have immediate vacancy for BBb bass player. Instrument available.We rehearse in Coventry on a Thursday evening

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top