Presidential hope for New Zealand certainty in 2022

The President of the New Zealand Brass Band Association has thanked the banding community for its support in 2021 as he looks towards a positive 2022.

New Zealand
  John Sullivan hopes 2022 will bring more certain times

Sunday, 05 December 2021

        

John Sullivan, the President of the New Zealand Brass Band Association (NZBBA) has looked back with pride on the way the nation's movement met the challenges of past year, whilst also hoping that 2022 will see a further revival of musical fortunes for bands throughout the country.

Positive

His positively written address in the final 2021 edition of 'The Mouthpiece', the official journal of the NZBBA organisation, also touched upon the importance the festive season in raising essential funds for bands, with the hope it will provide a financial boost as they look towards providing their local communities with 'live music' in the coming year.

He was particularly delighted that the National Youth Band was able to provide a concert whilst there was also the uplifting experience of a successful National Championship event.

Exciting

Looking forward he said: "Now, we are only a handful of weeks away from the 2022 National Youth Band. Not too long after, we have the rescheduled National Conference and Special General Meeting, the postponed 2021 National Secondary Schools' Band camps and the National Band joint performances with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

He added: "It will be an exciting start to 2022, and we will all be meeting up in Wellington for the National Contest before we know it.

I am quietly confident that bands will have more security and clarity to plan and proceed with events once New Zealand moves into the new Protection Framework levels. Roll on 2022!"

Sign of the times

John also added that he was encouraged that it was "a sign of the times" that administration matters such as the 89th Annual General Meeting was held on-line for the first time ever.

And whilst he said that the use of technology meant that they would forgo "face-to-face contact" at an AGM, he did feel that it was perhaps "a glimpse into the future as a method of increasing participation."

He closed by thanking the banding movement for all their help and assistance, wishing everyone a "very merry Christmas", with the "hope there will be a more certain 2022."

        

New Zealand

