Enderby welcomes new duo to the ranks

The Enderby Band has welcomed two new signings ahead of the 2022 season.

Enderby
  The band hopes to continue to prosper in the top section in 2022

Tuesday, 07 December 2021

        

The Midland top section Enderby Band has welcomed Alex Bland on solo trombone and Bex Ransom on solo cornet as they look ahead to the new season.

Trombone

Alex has gained wide ranging experience in different musical genres, from symphony orchestra and big band to brass bands — most latterly with the likes of Wigston Band, Youth Brass 2000, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and Burry Port Town whilst studying at Aberystwyth University.

Whilst taking his masters in Edinburgh he played with Kirkintilloch before coming closer to home with spells at Hathern and Foresters Brass.

Talking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted and looking forward to a long and successful tenure with the band."

Cornet

Meanwhile, Bex began playing with Faversham Mission Brass before studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire where she joined Enderby for the first time and played with Sovereign Brass.

On returning home she joined Aveley & Newham before returning to Enderby where she can combine her work for the Creative Team at Help Musicians and the Elizabeth Eagle Bott Awards. Bex also enjoys playing in Bavarian Oompah Bands as well as playing trumpet in various musical theatre pits.

Bex stated: "I thoroughly enjoyed joining Enderby during lockdown and was very impressed with how motivated the band stayed during this time".

Alex and Bex bring a wealth of experience and have joined us at an exciting timeBand Chairman, Ian Hayto

Exciting times

Speaking about the signings, Enderby Band Chairman, Ian Hayto told 4BR: "Alex and Bex bring a wealth of experience and have joined us at an exciting time.

We have however, recently said goodbye to Dan Thompson, Corey Kohut and Mikey Foley-Hall. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for everything they have done for the band over the last few years and to wish them well for the future."

        

