Higgins set for RNCM return

The music of award winning composer Gavin Higgins will be featured this week in performance at the RNCM in Manchester.

  The composer is a former alumni at the RNCM

Tuesday, 07 December 2021

        

Composer Gavin Higgins will return to the Royal Northern College of Music this week to hear performances of his works.

The RNCM School of Composition will feature performances from their former alumnus on Thursday and Friday.

Lunchtime

The Thursday Lunchtime Concert (9th December at 1.15pm) will see his compositions 'Road Works', 'Alarms' and 'After Falloutâ€¦' performed by Miranda Woodward (trumpet) and Holly-Alice Morton (harp) as well as the Riedl Quartet and Solar Winds quintet.

Rough Voices

On Friday 10th December (7.30pm), the RNCM Brand New Orchestra will perform his 'Rough Voices' which was originally premiered at the 2020 BBC Proms as a response to the impact of Covid-19 on those living in poverty.

Writing on his Facebook page Gavi stated: "So excited to be returning to my old college RNCM — Royal Northern College of Music as a featured composer this week, so if there's any Mancunians who'd like to come along it would be lovely to catch up!

It always feels like I'm going home when I go to Manchester."

Find out more

Find out more at:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/thursday-lunchtimes-9-dec/

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brand-new-orchestra/

        

Higgnins

