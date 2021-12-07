Midlands Area announces 2022 judges

The team of adjudicators that will make the all important qualification decisions in the Midlands Area have been announced.

The Midlands Regional Committee has announced the line-up of adjudicators who will make the all important qualification decisions at the 2022 Area Championships.

Championships

The Championships will take place on the weekend of the 26th/27th February plus Sunday 6th March at The Core Theatre at Corby Cube in Northants (NN17 1QG).

Built in 2011 it is a modern entertainment venue which has a main theatre that can seat 445 people on three levels. It has hosted many leading entertainment acts and has been a focal point of the successful urban development of the Corby area.

Delighted

Regional Secretary Lesley Bentley told 4BR: "We are delighted to be welcoming our adjudicators to Corby and would like to thank them for re arranging their commitments to accommodate the changes we have had to make.





Schedule

Championship Section:

Sunday 27th February (pm)

Alan Fernie & David Hirst

First Section:

Saturday 26th February (pm)

Alan Morrison & Chris King

Second Section:

Saturday 26th February (am)

Paul Norley & Alan Duguid

Third Section:

Sunday 27th February (am)

Chris King & Paul Norley

Fourth Section:

Sunday 6th March

Paul Norley & Alan Duguid