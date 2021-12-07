                 

Brass Band England offers advertising opportunities

BBE offers a trio of advertising opportunities at premier contest events.

  There are advertising opportunities at each or all the events.

Brass Bands England is looking to offer businesses the opportunity to enhance their profile and marketing reach by advertising at premier brass band events in 2022.

It is offering advertising packages for the UniBrass National Championships, as well as the National Youth Band Championships and European Brass Band Championships.

Exciting proposition

They state that it is, "an exciting proposition for anyone looking to advertise themselves to the brass band market in 2022"that offers "the chance to reach the full spectrum of banding participants in the UK and beyond.

They added: "With over 6,000 audience members and over 3,000 playing participants and a worldwide audience with ages ranging from children through to university students, and on into adulthood, this is a great opportunity to get your brand recognised and firmly cemented as an important part of brass banding culture."

Events:


National University Brass Band Championships (UniBrass): 5th February, Sheffield

National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain: 26th/27th March, Corby

European Brass Band Festival (EBBF): 28th April-1st May, Birmingham

More information:


For more information you can download the rate card and contact clair@bbe.org.uk

        

