RNCM Festival of Brass tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2022 RNCM Festival of Brass are now on sale.

rncm
  The RNCM Festival of Brass will take place in January

Tuesday, 07 December 2021

        

Tickets are now available for the 2022 RNCM Brass Band Festival which will take place at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester over the weekend of the 28th-30th January.

The festival will feature major performances from Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Foden's, Grimethorpe and Tredegar, as well as guest soloist's Peter Moore and Rex Richardson and other major musical attractions

Festival Discount:

Purchase tickets for 3 or more paid events and automatically receive a 10% discount at checkout. This discount only applies when booking events as part of a single transaction.

Friday 28th January:


Festival Prelude
Carole Nash Recital Room
6.15pm — 7.00pm
RNCM student ensembles perform a selection of original compositions and arrangements

Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/festival-prelude/

Foden's Band


Conductor: Michael Fowles
RNCM Concert Hall
7.30pm — 9.30pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16072/16085/

Anniversaries I:
James Cook, Circumnavigator (Gilbert Vinter)
The Shining River (Edmund Rubbra)
Prague (Judith Bingham)
Sinfonietta (Howard Blake) — first performance of new performing edition by Paul Hindmarsh
Little Suite No. 1 (Malcolm Arnold)
Hymn at Sunrise (Ray Steadman-Allen)

Saturday 29th January:

RNCM Brass Band


Conductor: David Thornton
Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)
RNCM Concert Hall
11.00am — 12.15pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16073/16086/

Revivals I:
Four Minute Mile (Judith Bingham)
Piano Concerto (Bill Connor)
Soloist: Justine Gormley
Chrome (Errollyn Wallen)
Scottish Dances (Malcolm Arnold)

RNCM Theatre


1.30pm — 2.30pm
RNCM Engage workshop led by Philip Goodwin, trombone tutor RNCM, with student ensembles and local youth brass bands.

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16074/16087/

Tredegar Band


Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)
RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm — 4.15pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16075/16088/

Anniversaries II:
Flourish for Brass (Ralph Vaughan Williams)

English Folk Song Suite (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
1. March: Seventeen Come Sunday
2. Intermezzo: My Bonny Boy
3. March: Folk Songs from Somerset
first performances of new performing editions by Phillip Littlemore
Shift: Trombone Concerto No. 1 (Simon Dobson)
Soloist: Peter Moore
Rhosymedre (from Three Preludes founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes) (Ralph Vaughan Williams arr. Paul Hindmarsh)
These are our Footsteps (Judith Bingham)
Variations for Brass Band (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
first performance of new performing edition by Phillip Littlemore

Concert supported by The Vaughan Williams Charitable Trust and Yamaha


Junior RNCM Brass Band


Conductors: Leslie Neish, Jon Malaxetxebarria
RNCM Theatre
4.45pm — 5.30pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16076/16089/

Programme to include:
Rebellion (Simon Dobson)
Tree Song (Gavin Higgins)

Pre-Concert Discussion


Carole Nash Recital Room
6.15pm — 7.00pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16077/16090/

Black Dyke Band


Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloists: Rex Richardson (trumpet); Brett Baker (trombone)
RNCM Concert Hall
7.30 pm — 9.30pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16078/16091/

Commissions:
A Fantasy of Joy (Fredrick Schjelderup)
Four Cornish Dances (Malcom Arnold arr. Ray Farr)
Master of Suspense (Peter Graham)
Word Premiere of commission by Rex Richardson
Beethoven (Philip Wilby)
The Royal Border Bridge (Arthur Butterworth)
The Light Fantastic (Philip Wilby)
commissioned for Brett Baker by Janina Harrison
Heroes (Bruce Broughton)

Rex Richardson's appearance is supported by Yamaha


Sunday 30th January:

Grimethorpe Colliery Band


Conductor: Dr David Thornton
RNCM Concert Hall
11.00am — 12.15pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16079/16092/

Anniversaries II:
Overture Henry the Fifth (Ralph Vaughan Williams)
Innovation 216 (Liz Lane)
first performance of stand alone brass band version
Sinfonietta: At the Edge of Time (Ray Steadman-Allen)
Elegy (In Memoriam Gerard Schurmann) (Jack Stamp)
Caledonian Suite (Buxton Orr)

The 2022 John Golland Award Final


RNCM Theatre
1.30 pm — 2.30pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16080/16093/

Students from the RNCM perform works for brass ensemble by the finalists in the sixth John Golland Award for young composers.

The recital also includes a performance of Phantasy for brass quartet by John Golland and Music for Brass Sextet, the original version of 'Toccata, O the Blessed Lord' by Wilfred Heaton.

Supported by The John Golland Trust

Cory Band


Conductor: Philip Harper
RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm — 4.15pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16081/16094/

Variations:
Celestial Prospect (Variations on an old gospel song) (Wilfred Heaton)
Un Vie de Matelot (Robert Farnon)
Main Street (Variations for brass band) (Eric Ball)
The World Rejoicing (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) (Edward Gregson)

Brass Bands England presentation


Carole Nash Recital Room
4.45pm — 5.45pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16082/16095/

Brighouse & Rastrick


Conductor: Prof David King
RNCM Concert Hall
6.30pm — 8.00pm

Tickets: https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/16083/16096/

Revivals II
March: Pelorus Jack (Alexander Owen)
Suite: The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst)
Prelude on Randolph (Ray Steadman-Allen)
Meditation on Aberystwyth (Wilfred Heaton)
Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby)

        

