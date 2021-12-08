                 

Dobson makes Architects link at Abbey Road

Simon Dobson will be leading his Parallax Orchestra alongside the renowned UK metal band the Architects for a live streamed event at the iconic Abbey Road Studios this weekend.

Dobson
  Simon Dobson will direct his Parallax Orchestra alongside the Architects

Wednesday, 08 December 2021

        

Composer and conductor Simon Dobson will be leading his Parallax Orchestra alongside the renowned UK metal band the Architects this weekend (Saturday 11th December) for a special two-day streaming event from the iconic Room 1 Abbey Road Studio in London.

The Architects who have already enjoyed a UK number 1 hit album 'For Those That Wish To exist' and have enjoyed working with Simon and his musicians on the new project.

15 track album

Talking to 4BR about the streaming, Simon said: "I wrote all the strings and brass on the Architects record, as well as the full orchestra arrangements of the entire 15 track album.

It was a huge thrill to the band and orchestra together over three days at Abbey Road to help produce this event.

I'm extremely proud of the work everyone has done, and it sounds great. The filming and recording of this gig was the culmination of amazing musicianship from everyone involved."

Emotional experience

He added: "The Architects are an incredible band, dedicated and technically amazing. It was an honour to work with them, and after 18 months of not being able to be on a podium again and working with my beloved Parallax Orchestra family again this was a truly emotional experience."

Simon hopes that when the current Covid-19 protocols and restrictions allow it is hoped that the show can be performed to a live audience.

The filming and recording of this gig was the culmination of amazing musicianship from everyone involvedSimon Dobson

Tickets

The event follows a busy period coming out of the pandemic for the Cornish composer writing arrangements for the Metropole Orkest, Heritage Orchestra, Phion Orkest and the Noordpool Orkest of the Netherlands.

Tickets for the stream area available at: https://architects.veeps.com/stream/events/21caef46-12db-447f-853a-2e528b99e0f6

        

